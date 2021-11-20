Hasan Ali, the Pakistan speedster had a marvelous outing in the recent T20 match against Bangladesh. The bowler played a crucial role in the match by picking three wickets and was also awarded Man of the Match. The match was a low-scoring thriller, and Pakistan won the game by four wickets. However, the match was special for another reason, as Hasan Ali, apparently bowled a delivery at a speed of 219 kilometers per hour.

Did Hasan Ali deliver the quickest ball ever?

Yes, you heard it right. During one of his overs, Hasan Ali bowled a quickie and the speed machine showed that the ball was delivered at a speed of 219 kilometers per hour.

It should be noted that the previous record of the fastest delivery was in the name of Shoaib Akthar who bowled a quickie at a speed of 161.3 kilometers per hour.

Soon, it was revealed that Hasan Ali's quick delivery was the result of a technical glitch with the speed machine.

Hasan Ali soon became the victim of online trolls. Reacting to these trolls, Hasan Ali wrote on Twitter, "I know you all are upset because my performance didn't meet your expectations ... but (you) are not more disappointed than me. Don't change your expectations from me. I want to serve (the) Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make stronger."

Shaheen Afridi bowled at a speed of 148 kilometers per hour

In another instance, a ball delivered by Shaheen Afridi showed 148 kilometers on the screen. Netizens trolled Shaheen Afridi too and claimed that he does not need to run yards to deliver quickies.