Shahid Afridi has confirmed the news of his daughter's engagement. The former Pakistan all-rounder's eldest daughter, Aqsa, is all set to be engaged to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen is Pakistan cricket team's fast bowler. Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to confirm the news. And the announcement even received best wishes from his future son-in-law.

Afridi tweeted, "Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field." Reacting to it, Shaheen thanked him and also called him the "pride of the entire nation." Shaheen tweeted, "Alhumdulillah. Thanks Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation."

Rumour mills had started churning when Shahid Afridi's father spoke about the same. Afridi's father Ayaz Khan had confirmed the news saying that the families have known each other for long and have had "long-standing ties" with each other. A Pakistani journalist had also made the news official after speaking to both the families.

It's official

He had tweeted, "With permission from both families, I would like to clarify the engagement rumours between Shaheen Afridi and the daughter of Shahid Afridi. The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within 2 yrs, following the completion of her education."

He further tweeted, "The reason behind this tweet is to clarify the suspicion caused by social media. With respect to both families; please do await their own official announcements as they are currently in talks. I would like to request all individuals to respect their privacy during this auspicious time."

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi recently played together in Pakistan Super League 2021.