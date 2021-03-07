It's time for some happy news in Shahid Afridi's household. The former Pakistan all-rounder's eldest daughter is all set to get engaged. Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter, Aqsa, would be getting engaged to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen is Pakistan cricket team's fast bowler. The engagement will take place only after Aqsa would finish her education.

Shahid Afridi's father has opened up about Aqsa and Shaheen's engagement with the Pakistani media. Afridi's father Ayaz Khan has confirmed the news saying that the families have known each other for long and have had "long-standing ties" with each other. Pakistani journalist tweeted and confirmed the news on Twitter.

"With permission from both families, I would like to clarify the engagement rumours between Shaheen Afridi and the daughter of Shahid Afridi. The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within 2 yrs, following the completion of her education," Ihtisham ul Haq tweeted.

He further urged everyone to request the privacy of the two families. "The reason behind this tweet is to clarify the suspicion caused by social media. With respect to both families; please do await their own official announcements as they are currently in talks. I would like to request all individuals to respect their privacy during this auspicious time," he further added.

What's interesting is that Shaheen Afridi and Shahid Afridi recently played together in Pakistan Super League 2021. While Shahid Afridi made the world bow down to his bowling skills, Shaheen Afridi has begun making heads turn with his pace.