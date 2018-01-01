Play
John Cena cut a stunning promo on Monday Night Raw February 26 as he called out the Undertaker, attracting cheers as well as boos from the WWE fans.
13 days ago
Sports News
Virender Sehwag-mentored Kings XI Punjab have decided to hand captaincy duties to R Ashwin for the IPL 2018 edition.
13 days ago
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is targeting more trophies this season after winning the Carabao Cup - but has warned his team-mates to take nothing for granted.
13 days ago
Donald Trump shaved Vince McMahon's head at WrestleMania 23 with the help of this veteran pro wrestler and Mixed Martial Arts star.
13 days ago
Roger Federer, who regained the world number 1 spot earlier this month, is in the race for two trophies at the Laureus Sports Awards 2018 event in Monaco on February 27.
14 days ago
KXIP mentor Sehwag said the team had considered Punjab all-rounder Yuvraj for the captaincy role.
14 days ago
The BCCI is planning to start the much-awaited Women's IPL after Mithali Raj and team recorded a sensational series win in South Africa.
14 days ago
Newcastle United gave away their 2-0 lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth on February 24.
14 days ago
Former world number one Edberg expressed surprise at Federer's "near impossible" achievement.
14 days ago
Roger Federer was delighted that Bjorn Borg was his captain at the 2017 Laver Cup.
14 days ago
