What a splendid Sunday it has been for cricket fanatics. India have won their 8th Asia Cup title, defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Asia Cup 2023: India clinches victory for the 8th time; Mohammed Siraj blew the Sri Lankans away with a sensational six-wicket haul

Mohammed Siraj picked the five wickets for the first six overs of the match. Openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan chased down the target of 51.

India vs srilanka

Jasprit Bumrah started off with a wicket off the third ball. Hardik Pandya got three wickets, wiping off the Sri Lankan innings with two back-to-back wickets in the first two balls of the 16th over. Sri Lanka were all out 50, their second-lowest score ever in ODIs

India opened with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill and then the pair put on 32 runs in just three overs.

Who won the toss?

Sri Lanka had won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the game was delayed by 40 minutes due to rain.

India's title wins at the Asia Cup have come in 1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2016 and 2018. It is also the highest by any team in the tournament's history.

Not just Indians across the globe but also brands rejoice and celebrate India's big win.

From Zomato to Swiggy, YouTube upped their moment marketing game took to their social media handles and immediately celebrated Siraj's momentous way of taking wickets. 

india wins
Zomato
swiggy

Congratulations Bharat Trends as India wins Asia Cup 2023.

