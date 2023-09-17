Singer Nick Jonas celebrated his 31st birthday on September 16, 2023. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick had a working birthday. He performed at an event, called The Tour last night and was joined by his wife, Priyanka backstage. Several photos and videos from the event are doing the rounds on social media.

On the occasion of Jonas' birthday (September 16), Priyanka posted an Instagram carousel featuring cute pictures of Nick's birthday celebration along with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The first picture was of Priyanka taking a selfie with Nick where she kisses him. The next photo featured Priyanka and Nick standing next to each other and posing for the camera. In one of the pictures, Nick is seen feeding Malti. He held her milk bottle while looking out of the window.

Priyanka captioned the picture as, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn't know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true... Happy birthday baby ❤️@nickjonas."

Fans and friends from the fraternity also wished Nick on his birthday.

Nick at concert

Nick and Priyanka were seen twinning in yellow for the special day.

Nick's dad Kevin Jonas, Sr. shared a photo of Nick from the stage and wrote, "Happy Birthday son. So proud of you @nickjonas. You continue to amaze me with your excellence and grace."

While Nick's brother Kevin wished, "Love you brother! Happy Birthday @nickjonas."