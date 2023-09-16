Time stood still on Friday evening as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anirudh, Atlee, and Vijay Sethupathi gathered at YRF studios to celebrate the success of Jawan. Yes, this Friday evening was magical as SRK made the media go weak in their knees.

What did SRK and Deepika wear at the PC?

SRK donned the don look for the success press conference. He wore a white shirt, black blazer and matching pants. It was his unique hairdo with a man bun that grabbed the attention.

Deepika wore a white saree for the event. Sunil Grover wore a t-shirt with SRK printed on it at the press conference. Sanya can be seen donning a shimmery dress at the event. 'Jawan'.

Within a week of Jawan's release, the film has shattered box-office records as it set to enter the Rs 700-crore club (globally), already

Here's what happened at the successful press conference

SRK blew kisses to the media as he entered the stage. His enigmatic presence was truly unmissable.

Shah Rukh Khan left everyone floored with his charm as he grooved to 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. Deepika and SRK grooved to Challeya.

Anirudh danced to Zinda banda.

Here's why Nayanthara didn't attend

SRK shared that it was Nayanthara's mother's birthday, which was why she was unable to attend the conference. He even wished the actress' mother by singing 'Happy Birthday' to her mother.

Shah Rukh Khan explained what 'Jawan' means. He said, "Jawan in emotion, Jawan is an Indian soldier, Jawan is an Indian mother, Jawan is an Indian girl, Jawan is an Indian vigilante. And you have to understand that Jawan, many times, is very weak because he is all of us. And many times, he is ready for a fight. Jawan is many times, wrong, but very many times, he is also right. Jawan, sometimes, will live in the darkness, sometimes, Jawan will be the one who will be emitting the light. And finally, all of us, and every Indian is 'Jawan', who is upright. Please remember that. Honestly, goodness, love and that's what the whole movie stands for."

SRK recreated the Bete ko haat lagane se pehle..dialogue

Shah Rukh Khan recreated the viral 'bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar' (Before you touch my son, you will have total to me) dialogue with the crowd cheering for him.

He also recreated the famous dialogue Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki koshish ki hai.... from Om Shanti Om. (With so much desire I wanted you, and the whole world helped me in getting you).

Upon Vijay Sethupathi's request, SRK enacted the iconic 'picture abhi baaki hain' moment from his film with Deepika Padukone, 'Om Shanti Om'.

Deepika and SRK shared glimpses from the press conference.