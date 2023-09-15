It's every parent's dream that their child should either be a doctor or an engineer. Engineering degrees hold an important value in most organisations. Be it IT, telecom, chemical, or architecture, every field requires a different engineer.

Why is Engineers Day observed?

Engineers' Day is observed every year on September 15 across India to celebrate the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya and recognise the contributions made in the field of science and technology.

Just like several engineers across the globe, many of Bollywood's most popular celebrities also hold engineering degrees.

Let's take a look at Bollywood Celebes who have pursued engineering degrees and are machine-masters

Sushant Singh Rajput

Did you know late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a 7th-ranked holder in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination? He got himself into India's top Engineering college and started his graduation at Delhi Technical University.

The actor dropped out of engineering to pursue his acting career. He started his journey in showbiz with Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta. he then went on to cherish his Bollywood dream and starred in several films. One of them is a biopic of MS Dhoni.

The actor passed away on 14 June 2020 in his room at Bandra house in Mumbai. The young actor is known for his acting prowess and remembered for his impeccable body of work.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal did his graduation in Electronics and Telecommunication from Mumbai's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in 2009. After this, he was inclined towards acting and paved his way to Bollywood.

Sonu Sood

Sonu in reel life may have donned negative roles but in real life, he has helped millions of people during the Covid-19. Do you know he has a degree in electronics engineering from YeshwantraoChavan College of Engineering?

Kartik Aaryan

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama boy who is now a heartthrob of millions did his graduation in biotechnology from D.Y. Patil College of Engineering. During his college days, he started giving auditions then he got his big break in the 2011 film Pyaar ka Punchnama by Luv Ranjan.

Shankar Mahadevan

The prolific singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has a degree in computer science and software engineering from Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology in Navi Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon holds a B-Tech degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Taapsee Pannu

The Thappad actress completed her graduation degree in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi. She also did a job as a software engineer and started her career in the corporate sector.

R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan did his engineering from Rajaram College in Kolhapur and even has a degree in Public Speaking from Kishinchand Chellaram College in Maharashtra.

Ameesha Patel

Gadar fame Ameesha Patel studied Biogenetic Engineering at Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA. She was even a topper and got a Gold Medal in Economics. She made her debut in the 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actor is basking in the success of Gadar 2.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh has done his graduation degree in Architectural Engineering from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture in Mumbai.

Jeetu Bhaiya of Kota Factory has done his graduation in Civil Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. The actor rose to fame with Kota Factory and also made his debut in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan which starred Ayushmann Khurrana.

Akshay Kumar

This Engineer's Day, Akshay Kumar took a moment to pay tribute to both a real-life saviour and his on-screen character, Jaswant Gill, from his upcoming rescue thriller 'Mission Raniganj.'

Akshay shared an image of the late Mr Jaswant Gill, who inspired his character in the film. The image captured a young Jaswant Gill in 1961, standing proudly outside his ISM college, where he pursued Mining Engineering.

In the caption, Akshay wrote: "Happy #Engineers Day. I could never even imagine myself studying hard to be an engineer. But then I got an opportunity to play a brave, intelligent engineer like Jaswant Singh Gill ji in #MissionRaniganj. माँ बाप की इच्छा पूरी हो गई (parents' wish fulfilled) #RealHero".