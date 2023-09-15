Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is often spotted at various B'Town parties interacting with the paparazzi stationed to cover the celebs. However, on Thursday night, Nushrratt was in a fix at Mumbai airport as she was unable to close the trunk of her car.

Here's in detail what went wrong and how netizens reacted to her situation

In a clip shared by paparazzi, Nushrratt was at the Mumbai airport, struggling to close the trunk of her BMW iX worth Rs 1.2 crore. She tried hard to push the trunk as much as she could but in vain.

Perplexed with the situation and constant struggle. She asked paparazzi. "Yeh kya hai.. kharab ho gaya hai kya?,Aise daba du kya? (What is happening, has this got spoilt should I press it further?).

Nushrratt who was accompanied by her mother eventually gave up and asked her mother and called her for help. She told her mother, "Mumma Aap Karo.." (Mom please do this).

The video doesn't show whether the car trunk of her swanky BMW was closed.

Netizens reacted to the video.

A user wrote, "Amiro ke struggle.." (Rich people's issues).

Another wrote, "Boots have sensors! Her bag is too close to the edge!.."

Airport Look

Nushrratt opted for casuals at the airport. She wore a pink jogger, and a black cropped sweatshirt, and carried a luxurious Louis Vuitton handbag. While making her way towards the airport she asked the paparazzi whether they would upload the video of her struggling to close the car boot.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the film Akelli which was released on August 18.