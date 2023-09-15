Global icon Priyanka Chopra's Instagram feed is a treasure trove of priceless moments and the time she spends with her husband singer Nick Jonas, and her daughter Malti. Be it attending concerts of Nick, mere play dates with her daughter or love-up photoshoots with Nick. Priyanka's social media is filled with immense love and laughter.

Priyanka and Nick's pictures that set the internet ablaze

Last week Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles. She shared several pictures and videos from the concert on her social media.

The weekend gone by saw Bollywood actor Preity Zinta and Citadel director Joe Russo also attending the concert.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted several pictures from the concert including a picture with the director Joe Russo.

Priyanka shared their pictures as well as her cosy pictures with Nick Jonas. The monochromatic photos spell love and one can't miss how Priyanka can't take her eyes off Nick.

Priyanka captioned the loved-up pictures as "Incredible weekend".

Netizens react

Her loved-up pictures didn't go down well with the netzines as they were of the view that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have parted ways and Priyanka is writing "incredible weekend". A section of netizens called her heartless.

A user wrote, "What are your thoughts on Joe and Sophie's divorce?"

Another mentioned, "After joe and Sophie's separation, Pri must be scared to death !! May be trying hard to keep him attracted to her."

The third user avers, "Aren't there children at these shows?? That dress is more nightclub/hookup than family friendly.

The fourth user mentioned, "Ghar pe divorce ki baatein chal rahi hai.. "Weekend incredible" - mm okay (There are talks of Joe and Sophie's divorce at home and Priyanka is posting "Incredible weekend pictures).

What did Priyanka wear?

Priyanka opted for a black cut-out dress. The ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label Christopher Esber. It is called Pierced Orbit Column Dress that costs around ₹53,922 (USD 650).

Apart from having a blast at the event, the actress was also seen interacting with the fans.

In the clip, a fan approaches Priyanka and tells her that when she was a teenager, she wanted to marry Nick Jonas, but she is glad that he ended up with her (Priyanka).

The fan said, "I wanted to say that I really thought I was going to marry Nick Jonas. But I am glad you did."

Priyanka sweetly replied to her and said, "I'm glad I did too."

In another video, Priyanka Chopra was asked what perfume she was wearing, to which she replied, "That's just how I smell like".

Professional front

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.