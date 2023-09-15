A few weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan attended an event for a beauty brand with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. The trio spoke about their take on beauty standards and what being beautiful means to them.

Gauri lauds daughter Suhana Khan

On Thursday, Gauri Khan shared a video from the event where her daughter Suhana Khan spoke eloquently at the event.

Arjun Kapoor asked Suhana Khan about her generation's take on beauty when she said, "I would like to think our generation believes above appearance, beauty is all about self-expression and individuality. I think it is not about setting unrealistic standards anymore. It is about challenging and breaking them. I feel like we are redefining the term beauty and we are giving it more layers and depths. It is more than just what meets the eye".

Impressed with Suhana's response, Arjun Kapoor said she is like her father.

As soon as the clip was posted, netizens slammed Suhana for her double standards. , while she herself got her skin tone changed and whitened.

Mmhmm... gets emotional listening to our little miss ?? how graceful & well-spoken Masha Allah ? the depth of her words... she's so pure! How Arjun said at the end ~ She sounds like someone's daughter haan, power hai baaton mein @iamsrk ? #SuhanaKhanpic.twitter.com/MV5s4fM0ZY — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) September 13, 2023

Netizens react

A section was also unimpressed with her opinions since they felt she misleadingly spoke about a sensitive topic, while she herself got her skin tone changed and whitened.

A user commented, "She changed her nose, whitens her skin and is giving gyan to common folks".

Comment

byu/savaged_soul from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Another user wrote, "You are ugly only until you are not rich."

Comment

byu/savaged_soul from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

The third one said, "She has not lightened her skin and is quite dusky. She is endorsing a brand and speaking some generic shit. What else do you expect a 20-something-year-old to say?

Work front

Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with the upcoming film, The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is set to be released on December 7, 2023, on the global streaming platform, Netflix. Apart from Suhana, the film marks the launch of two other star kids as well, including Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor.