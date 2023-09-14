It was a star-studded night on Tuesday as B-Town celebs stepped out for the Most Stylish Awards. The celebs put their best fashion foot forward as they slay on the red carpet.

The guest list included stars like Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Esha Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh with her boyfriend Jaccky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy, Randeep Hooda, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and Maniesh Paul, among others.

Most of the B'town actors chose traditional fits for their appearance on the red carpet. However, it was Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty who made head-turning appearances.

Who wore what

Shilpa Shetty is known for her sartorial choices. She looked stunning, dressed in a midnight blue ensemble decked in green and red accents, shimmering sequins, and tasselled adornments. Her outfit features a super-cropped full-sleeved blouse and a low-waist floor-length The mermaid skirt looked ethereal on her as she flaunted her toned abs.

However, the actor was trolled brutally for her choice of outfit. A section of netizens was in awe of her fitness even at the age of 49, while some were of the view that she is trying hard to look hot.

A user wrote, "Surgery ki dukaan" (She has done a lot of surgery).

Another user wrote, "Raj Kundra hides his face, she is showing her belly"

Malaika Arora walked the red carpet dressed in a gorgeous pearl-white saree. She wore the heavily-embroidered saree with a sleeveless cropped blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Mouni Roy looked like a vision in a white net saree decked in metallic silver floral applique work done on the borders and the pallu. She wore the see-through six yards with a sleeveless blouse look as a finishing touch.

Ananya Panday opted for a golden-beige heavily embellished lehenga and off-the-shoulder bralette set. She opted for a matching embroidered dupatta which she draped on the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a white shirt, a matching notch-lapel blazer, and black fit pants.

Take a look at pictures and videos