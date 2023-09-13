Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is a heartthrob for millions. The actor has paved her way to showbiz with her hard work. The Punjab sensation is loved for her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla. The duo has a liking for each other inside the house.

However, the two never spoke about it openly. Sidharth's untimely death in 2021 has left a void in millions of hearts, even Shehnaaz. However, that never stopped her from achieving her goals.

Shehnaaz and Sid have a huge fan following they are monikered as #Sidnaaz.

After making her debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she will be soon seen in Karan Boolani's 'Thank You For Coming' alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. The actor has been promoting the film with her other co-stars.

Videos and pictures of Shehnaaz dancing with Bhumi Pednekar and other co-stars of the film have gone viral.

Shehnaaz was seen dancing to Haanji the latest song released from the film. Shehnaaz looked super-hot in a faux leather dress as she partied with her girl gang.

Netizens seemed unimpressed with her outfits even at the trailer launch and now her racy black dress that featured a plunging neckline.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Sid ka marna iske liye lucky sabit hua ha is ko mashhoor hona tha ho gai.." (Sidharth's death has been beneficial for her, she became famous).

Another mentioned, "Full on cringe clothes which she cannot handle ...But she is forcing herself to do all this bcoz she wants to be an actress ..Her potential is limited to side acting not a HEROINE which she doesn't know.."

The third one wrote, "Now she is also the part of Uorfi, Sharma sisters, Sherlyn n Nikki Tamboli gang.."

At the trailer launch of the film, Shehnaaz turned heads in a sizzling plunging gown. She opted for an orange backless gown with a plunging neckline.

About the film Thank You For Coming

'Thank You For Coming' is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

The film stars a fantastic ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, and a special appearance by Anil Kapoor.

The film is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023.