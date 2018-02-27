Sports News
Play
John Cena has been linked to a major WrestleMania 2018 match against the Undertaker as well as Rey Mysterio.
12 days ago
WWE: Is John Cena facing Rey Mysterio instead of the Undertaker at WrestleMania 34?
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Albert Roca and David James urge fans to behave well during the match
Play
An international football match being hosted in Iraq on Wednesday, February 28, is a first for the country in three decades.
12 days ago
Iraq vs Saudi Arabia 2018 football match live at Basra: Follow scores, updates
Play
Federer has now beaten fellow tennis stars Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal to become the sportsperson with the highest number of Laureus awards.
12 days ago
Laureus World Sports Awards 2018: Roger Federer creates history [Full list of winners]
Play
Mauricio Pochettino insists Harry Kane wants to stay at Tottenham in the wake of Andre-Villas Boas saying he needs to leave to win trophies.
12 days ago
Harry Kane wants to stay at Tottenham – Pochettino
Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 points table
Play
Former British tennis player Barry Cowan believes that Federer should not change what had worked for him wonderfully well in 2017.
13 days ago
Why Roger Federer will miss French Open and rest of clay court season: Ex-tennis star explains
Play
Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan after first choice captain Asghar Stanikzai was forced to undergo surgery for appendicitis.
13 days ago
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan set to create ODI history at World Cup Qualifiers due to unusual situation
Blind women in rural India get judo training for self defense, win laurels at national championships [Video]
Play
Manchester City sealed a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. A few Arsenal fans have not been able to control their anger and disappointment since then.
13 days ago
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny comforts a crying fan, gets criticized on Twitter
Does MS Dhoni deserve a place in Virat Kohli's India cricket team? Kapil Dev reacts
Rafael Nadal discusses 'fight' with Roger Federer for world no. 1 tag
Usain Bolt's new football team: All you need to know about Manchester United fan's match at Old Trafford
Play
The highly-rated 22-year-old Lazio midfielder is receiving wide interest from Real Madrid as well as Manchester United.
13 days ago
Who is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic? Manchester United asked to pay at least £100m by Lazio for midfielder
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains