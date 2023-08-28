It's indeed a momentum day for sports fanatics and Indians as Neeraj Chopra does it again! This time Neeraj clinched the gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary and became the first Indian to win at world championship.

India's Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in Budapest kept fans on the edge of their seat and eventually made their respective countries proud.

It was a neck-to-neck competition; between Neeraj and Nadeem and Neeraj recorded a stellar throw of 88.17 meters during his second attempt. While Nadeem, who finished second, became the very first medallist for Pakistan in the history of the competition.

Prize money received by Neeraj and Nadeem

Neeraj Chopra received a cash prize of $70000 (nearly ₹58 lakh). While Pak's Nadeem won a silver medal received a prize money of $35,000 (₹29 lakh). Following the event, Chopra invited Nadeem to click a photo with him.

Watch the video of Neeraj displaying exceptional prowess

The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships. pic.twitter.com/KsOsGmScER — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2023

After the win Neeraj during the press conference said, "I want to thank the people of India for staying up late. This medal is for all of India. I'm the Olympic champion now I'm the world champion. Keep working hard in different fields. We have to make a name in the world."

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi congratulated Neerja and wrote on 'X', "The talented Neeraj Chopra exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships."

Neeraj Chopra's press conference starts in 5 mins . 2:41 am in India and 47 journalists are waiting (should cross 50). #WorldAthleticsChampionships https://t.co/bRdKvEe9gG — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 27, 2023

Achievements by Neeraj Chopra

India has now Gold, silver and bronze all three medals. Neeraj is the owner of two of them. He had bagged the silver medal at the World Championships last year. Before his two medals, India's last medallist was Anju Bobby George, in the 2003 World Championships, getting a bronze for the women's long jump.

With the win, Neeraj is now an Olympic champion and the reigning World Championships gold medallist, making him only the second Indian after the legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra -- to simultaneously hold the Olympics and Worlds title. He is also the third javelin thrower in history to hold the Olympics and World Championships titles at the same time after the iconic Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway.