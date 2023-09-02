September 2, 2023, is an important day for India. After the successful launch of ISRO's Aditya-L1 which is the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun which happened at 11.50 am from Shriharikota, Andhra Pradesh's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

And now, sports fanatics are all set for the most awaited match India vs Pakistan. This is India's first match in the current series, while Pakistan started their Asia Cup 2023 journey with a victory.

This pitch has more grass than the previous one, the pitch that was used during Pakistan vs. Nepal.

I can watch this section of the match infinity time and still won't get bored ! #IndvsPak #asiacup #T20WorldCup

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first

Captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss, and after making 15 runs the match was stopped due to heavy rains.

The play is now resumed in Pallekele after the rain delay.

There is nothing like singing the national anthem before an #INDvsPAK contest.



It's a surreal feeling, crowd is still building up at the venue I guess.

Let's take a look at the squad

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Rohit Sharma during the toss

He said, "We are going to bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can't think much about it. You have to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series. Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bangalore. Let's see what we can achieve in this tournament. It's a quality tournament with quality opposition. At the end of the day, we need to see what we can achieve as a team. Iyer is back, Bumrah is back and we have three seamers. Got two spinners - Kuldeep and Jadeja."

Babar Azam during the toss

Azam mentioned, "We would have batted first, but the toss is not in our hands. We have played a lot of crickets here, so we know the conditions. Top teams are playing so Asia Cup is good. We'll try to do our best. We are playing with the same combination, with no changes. Performing well always gives you confidence, we'll try to capitalize. It's a high-intensity match, we'll try to be calm and composed."

