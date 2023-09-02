NASA and ISRO collaborate to establish International Space Station by 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Close
NASA & ISRO collaborate to establish International Space Station by 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman

After the successful launch and landing of Chandrayaan-3. ISRO on Saturday successfully launched Aditya-L1 at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh by the PSLV-C57 rocket.

Aditya -L1 launched successfully

India witnesses yet another momentous occasion with the launch of Aditya L1, India's mission to Sun

Aditya L1 will take an approach similar to Chandrayaan-3 to reach its designated spot. Aditya L1 will stay in earth-bound orbits for 16 days as it undergoes five manoeuvres to gain the speed needed for the L1 jump. The total journey time for ISRO's Aditya-L1 solar mission from Sriharikota (Earth) to L1 is estimated to be about four months.

The Aditya L1 mission will be studying the outer atmosphere of the Sun, which is known as the corona. The Aditya L1 mission is expected to last five years.

The mission will use a variety of instruments to study the corona, including a telescope, a spectrograph, and a coronagraph.

Where is Aditya L-1 headed?

The Aditya-L1 Mission will not "land" on the Sun as the blazing temperatures would make it an impossible task Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1) - 1.5 million km from the Earth in the direction of the Sun. The satellite and the payloads will revolve around the Sun with the same relative position and will see the Sun continuously without any eclipses. This will help observe solar activities and their effect on space weather in real time.

After the successful launch, millions of India across the world. Politicians, celebs and brands celebrated the launch of Aditya as it began its journey to study the sun.

With fingers crossed and head held high beaming with pride and honour, India embarks on yet another journey.

Let's take a look at the congratulatory messages.



Ajay Devgn on 'X' wrote, "We are truly aiming for the stars now. The pride and joy I feel seeing India make such great strides in the field of science is beyond words."

PM Modi said, "After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India's first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity." 



