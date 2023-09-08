Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is making the most of his time with his close friends and family. Of late, several pictures and videos of the cricketer surfaced online that show Dhoni enjoying his time at his hometown Ranchi. The wicketkeeper often shares daily updates about various happenings on his official social media accounts.

Recently, Dhoni watched the US Open men's singles quarterfinals match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Former US President Donald Trump hosted former India captain MS Dhoni to play golf at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Several pictures and videos show Dhoni and Donald competing with each other in a friendly golf match.

MS Dhoni and former US President Donald Trump in a Golf Game.



- MSD, an icon, a legend....!!!! pic.twitter.com/d9o1TfHmSX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2023

Hitesh Sanghvi a Dubai-based businessman has shared several photos and videos of MS Dhoni playing gold with Trump.

"Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack.......thank you Mr. President for hosting us ," posted Hitesh Sanghvi on Instagram and shared the image.

In one of his Instagram stories, Sanghvi posted a video where both Dhoni and Trump can be seen playing golf together.

Netizens were amazed to see two stalwarts from the industry playing golf on the field.

- The craze for Dhoni is huge. pic.twitter.com/fyxCo3lhAQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2023

Update on MS Dhoni's health

Earlier this year, Mahendra Singh Dhoni successfully underwent a left knee surgery in a Mumbai hospital,

MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings IPL team for a year. Whether MS Dhoni will play the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League next year is not yet confirmed.

The last IPL season was very tough for MS Dhoni as he played all the matches with heavy strapping on his left knee.