Not only PornHub but the usage of dating app Tinder has also seen a huge spike in the Olympic games village at Gangwan-do, South Korea.
16 days ago
Winter Olympics 2018: 'Threesome' video searches on PornHub sees major spike, thanks to Pyeongchang games
Nadal, who will be making a return from injury at next week's ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, is trailing world no. 1 Federer by 345 ranking points.
16 days ago
Advantage Rafael Nadal as Roger Federer chooses family time over Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
The Russian teen beat Evgenia Medvedeva to become the first Olympic Athlete From Russia (OAR) to win a gold medal at PyeongChang.
17 days ago
Who is Alina Zagitova? Meet the second-youngest figure skating gold medallist in Winter Olympics history
PSL 2018 cricket live stream: Watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars on TV, online
South Africa vs India 3rd T20I: List of records that can be broken in Cape Town
ISL 2018 live stream online: Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC - How to watch Indian Super league 2018 on TV, online
Chris Lynn injury update: Kolkata Knight Riders fans might get some good news ahead of IPL 2018
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018: Cricket live stream, TV listings & start time
Manchester United among 'most subscribed channels' in a day after ending 13-year wait for YouTube debut
Roger Federer eclipsed Rafael Nadal to become the new world No.1 in ATP rankings at the 2018 Rotterdam Open.
17 days ago
Why Roger Federer can play till 40: World No.1's former fitness trainer Paul Dorochenko explains
Who is Edu Garcia? Bengaluru FC winger completes historic transfer to Chinese side Zhejiang Lucheng
Kapil Sharma is making a mockery of India's honour, says Shiv Sena after comedian's involvement in PSL
We are really excited about this game, said head coach Eddie Jones. We will need to be very tough and relentless in our defence to keep the pressure on his Scottish team.
17 days ago
Eddie Jones says England were waiting for Scotland to stir up the media
The likes of Alexa Bliss, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and a host of other WWE superstars will be seen in action in the pay-per-view event.
18 days ago
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Matches, date, start time, TV info for India
