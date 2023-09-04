The cold war between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli doesn't seem to die down any time soon. After the IPL 2023 on-field verbal spat between the two players. Virat and Gautam hugged each other and buried the hatchet seemed like all was well between the two. However, that doesn't seem so.

Gautam Gambhir was seen showing the middle finger to fans chanting Virat Kohli's name during India vs. Nepal Asia Cup match.

A new video has surfaced online that shows Gautam Gambir flashing his middle finger to the crowd as he passes by on the field.

As the India vs Nepal Asia Cup match is underway, Gambhir, who is currently a part of the Asia Cup broadcasting team, appeared to lose his temper.

Here's what happened

Due to a delay caused by rain, the play was halted at the Pallekele International Stadium. Gautam was recorded passing by and his focus shifted to a portion of the crowd chanting 'Kohli-Kohli.' After hearing the chants Gautam turned towards the crowd and showed his middle finger, he looked angry at the crowd.

Gambhir's gesture hasn't gone down well with fans and they slammed him for his behaviour.

A user said, "Bro owns shameless nibbles by a finger. He is MP in the state of Kohli."

Another mentioned, "He Is BJP MP Gautam Gambhir And He is Showing Middle Finger To Virat Kohli Fans in Stadium. This Is Shameful."

Gautam and Kohli's feud

Both the star players were India teammates from 2008 to 2011, the relationship took a competitive turn, to put it mildly, during a heated exchange in the IPL 2012. Gambhir's aggressive send-off to Kohli didn't sit well with a young Kohli, who confronted his Delhi teammate with a verbal spat.

During IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore LSG emerged victorious in their first encounter and Gambhir's aggressive handshake with Kohli post-match added fuel to the fire.

Once again during the course of the match, Kohli and Gambhir entered into a heated argument. Visuals of Gambhir and Kohli exchanging heated words took centre stage during the match. A few days later, a video captured Gambhir's reaction to 'Kohli-Kohli' chants, where he responded with a stern gaze before entering the dressing room.