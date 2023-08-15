It's indeed a happy day for Akshay Kumar as on India's 77th Independence Day the actor announced that he has finally got Indian citizenship. Akshay has been criticised for being a Canadian citizen by a section of netizens.

Akshay Kumar has renounced his Canadian passport and finally got back his Indian citizenship

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! (sic)."

The actor also shared the documents

His fans congratulated him and wished him a Happy Independence Day.

A user wrote, "Congratulations. Now you don't need to make cringe movies to prove your patriotism. We want you to go back to the comedy genre."

Another mentioned, "Welcome to India officially".

The third one said, "Better late than never, congratulations".

The fourth eagle-eyed user wrote, "Previous Nationality: Canadian

But in live interviews, you have said you are an honorary citizen of Canada. when you got exposed brutally you applied else you would have remained Canadian forever."

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! ?? pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

Akshay Kumar on Canadian citizenship

During a session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay had promised that he would soon apply for an Indian passport. Akshay said, "Having a Canadian passport does not mean I am any less of an Indian. I am very much Indian. I have been here for the last nine years when I got my passport. And I don't want to get into the reason of why, what happened, my films were not working."

He added, "Yes, I had said it in 2019, I applied for it. Then uske baad pandemic aagaya. Uske 2-2.5 saal sab kuch band hogaya. Renounce ka abhi mera letter aagaya hai (Then the pandemic happened and everything shut down for 2-2.5 years. My renounce letter is here) and very soon my whole passport will be coming. Main kya karu, maine thodi pandemic laya hai (What do I do. I didn't bring the pandemic)."

Work front

Akshay is currently basking in the success of OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi which released this Friday. The film clashed with Gadar 2,

Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull. He may also be seen in the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3.