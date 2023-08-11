On Friday, August 11, 2023, saw two films hitting the theatres, one being Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, and another one being Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Both films have been watched by critics and cinephiles alike and have been loved by them

Moviegoers who have watched the first-day first show of the film have already given their reviews and social media is filled with comments on Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

But before you plan to book your tickets for either of the film or both. Take a look at what the cinephiles have to say about Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2.

The plot

OMG 2 is a sequel to OMG 1, which was released in 2012, and starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. OMG 2 retains the essence with which the franchise started 11 years ago.

In the sequel, Akshay Kumar is the messenger of Lord Shiva as he helps Pankaj Tripathi fight and find justice for his son. The courtroom drama is about sex education and the lack of sex education that is taught in schools and why parents of adolescents and teenagers need their young kids to understand the importance of sex education. Without being too preachy the film talks about various aspects.

Rakh vishwas, tu hai Shiv ka das! (Keep faith your follower of Lord Shiva) This undying faith in Lord Shiva helps Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) who is a devotee of Shiva, help him win the battle in court.

One day his son attempts suicide when his son's video goes viral and his son's MMS of masturbating goes viral and Kanti lands in court to take action against the school of elites for not encouraging sex education.

Mahadev aka Lord Shiva as Akshay Kumar come's to his rescue and helps him.

#OMG2Review is one of the most entertaining & impactful bollywood movies I 've seen in a long while. Surely a must watch for every Indian family

Take a look at the reactions

A user wrote, "Just Watched :-) #OMG2 Movie is absolute riot..#AkshayKumar is in superb form, steals the entire show completely.. #PankajTripathi is the soul of the film, Humour with the social message with a dose of full entertainment ❤️ !!Must watch all."

#OMG2Review ;-

I must say that this film has to be one of the most content driven films to come this year..

Surely it lagged for 10 min max in second half I feel they could have approx 10-15min from the film and it would have been Akki's best since Baby..

(1/n) — Madhur Kamra (@kamra_madhur) August 11, 2023

Another mentioned, " OMG 2 is entertaining, hilarious and bold... #AkshayKumar rocks Totally Paisa Vasool."

When Pratik Borade type reviewer who hates Bollywood blindly don't like Gadar 2 movie that much means movie is terrible lol. While #OMG2Review till now is super positive. You can't miss omg 2 in theatre #AkshayKumar as mahadev nailed it. #Gadar2Review #Gadar2 #OMG2

... #OMG2 Is Selling 11k+ Tickets Per Hour ( BMS + Pay TM ) ?

... #OMG2 Is Selling 11k+ Tickets Per Hour ( BMS + Pay TM )

Comeback Loading? #OMG2Review

OMG 2, sends out an important message and is a perfect weekend watch with the family.