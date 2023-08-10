Bollywood's one of the most loved and hottest couples Disha Patani and Tiger Patani were rumoured to be dating each other for six years before their alleged breakup in August 2022. Several hearts broke upon hearing the news of Disha and Tiger's break-up.

However, both Disha and Tiger never spoke about their relationship or break up in the media and always kept mum about whatever was reported in the media.

In Koffee With Karan 7 in September 2022, Tiger somehow confirmed their separation reports when he stated that he has recently become single, without taking anyone's name. However, the rumoured ex-couple Disha and Tiger were spotted together at an event in Delhi on July 1. The photos and videos were shared by various fan clubs and paparazzo accounts.

And now rumour has it that, Tiger Shroff is dating Deesha for over a year and a half. As per E Times, "They have been seeing each other for around a year-and-a-half. Deesha Dhanuka often gives him suggestions about scripts, while he has taken charge of her fitness. Tiger's family is also fond of Deesha. Everyone is well aware of their relationship."

When the portal reached out to him, the actor said, "I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months back, but no I have been single for the past two years."

Who is Deesha Dhanuka?

As per a source in Pinkvilla, Deesha was married before. But she got separated and divorced her ex-husband in 2018. Her name was Deesha Jain when she was married.

Deesha's Instagram handle is private but a lot of prominent names from the industry follow her including Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. She has 11,000 followers. Several pictures of Deesha and Tiger while holidaying in London have circulated on social media.

Deesha was earlier working for Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani's production house Pooja Entertainment as head of content acquisition. She has also worked with Jackky's music label Jjust Music as chief operating officer. Before working with the esteemed company, Deesha was reportedly in Kolkata where she completed her graduation.

Work front

If reports are to be believed, she is currently working for a production house. She now manages Tiger Shroff professionally.