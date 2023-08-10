Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be essaying the role of Don in the highly anticipated Don 3, the teaser of which was unveiled on Wednesday by the makers. The teaser was not received well by the masses, they were disappointed by Ranveer's dialogue delivery as well his look. Seeing a plethora of negative reviews from the fans. Ranveer Singh penned a note on his social media and requested fans and masses to give him a chance to prove himself. He also shared his childhood pictures on social media saying that he always wanted to play Don.

Ranveer Singh pens an emotional note

Ranveer shared three childhood pictures of him holding toy guns and wearing black sunglasses. Ranveer mentioned he always dreamt of being Don and highlighted the responsibility that comes with being part of the franchise.

He wrote, "Gosh! I've been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time!As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a 'hindi film hero'. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They've shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream."

He added, "I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the 'Don' dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years."

"Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you...that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...'Don'. Thank you for your love", he concluded.

Don is an iconic character who was formerly essayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Shah Rukh was seen in Don and Don 2 (2006 and 2011); the character was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 hit Don.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was recently seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi among others.