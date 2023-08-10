Rajnikanth's movie Jailer was released on Thursday marking the actor's return to the silver screen as 'Tiger's Muthuvel Pandian. Theatres across the state were booked a full house through the week, fans donned a festive look as fans cheered and danced while gathering for the first day of the first show.

Rajinikanth posters bathed with milk by fans

Needless to say, Rajnikanth's films are no less than a festival and fans from across the world have come to watch the film.

Fans in Mumbai took to cinema halls and celebrated the film. From the usual pouring of milk on Rajinikanth's poster to performing dhol tasha. A video going viral on social media shows Rajinikanth fans in Dallas hosting a pre-event that included a large banner of the superstar, with 25 litres of milk poured on it, and bursting a lot of firecrackers.

Take a look at the first-day-first-show craze.

This Couple Specially Travelled From Osaka, Japan ?? to Watch Jailer #JailerFDFS pic.twitter.com/t03mO9dpDf — Vanshi Agrawal (@Vanshi_agr) August 10, 2023

Its a festival ???



A special day for #Rajnikanth fans across the globe… Fans celebrate FDFS of Jailer ⁦@moviemaxoffl⁩ in Mumbai and prove #Thalaivar holds such an incredible sway over our lives ❤️?



The OG boss is here! #Jailer #JailerFDFS #NelsonDilipkumar pic.twitter.com/NEDV7orEQx — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) August 10, 2023

A Japanese couple has come all the way to Chennai to watch the film. "Hukum-Tiger ka Hukum (Tiger's order)...To see 'Jailer' movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader in Japan, told PTI.

Fans in India offered special prayers at Thiruparankundram Amman Temple in Madurai. They performed special worship to the temple deity by offering the unique penance 'Man Soru' for the film's success.

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. Malayalam actor Mohanlal will also be seen in an extended cameo.

On Wednesday morning, Rajinikanth was seen leaving his residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and jetting off to the Himalayas. He has urged his fans to watch the film and share their honest review and feedback.