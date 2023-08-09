Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in the finale week and all the contestants are on their best behaviour as August 14 will see only one celeb walk out with a trophy. From Monday some guests or the others are seen entering the house.

Pooja Bhatt, Bebika, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Manisha Rani are currently inside the house. With several rules and regulations, phones are also one of the most important gadgets that are not allowed inside the house. However, it has been reported by media outlets that Pooja Bhatt has been caught on camera using a phone, not once but twice. In fact, Elvish has also questioned Pooja over the same.

The claim:

On Tuesday, viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 were in for a surprise once again when they spotted a cell phone on the live feed of the show on Jio Cinema. A screenshot from the show shows a cellphone behind Pooja Bhatt and soon the clip and images went viral they couldn't stop talking about how the show might be scripted.

The screenshot from Bigg Boss OTT 2 showed contestants Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve in a conversation in the garden area. Next to Pooja, one could spot a smartphone on the couch.

However, a section of netizens claims that the phone was edited to grab eyeballs, while others say that Bigg Boss is scripted.

Fans react

A person commented on the post, "Ab to proof mil gya.... Ye hai Bigg Boss ki Sachai (now you got the proof, this is Bigg Boss' truth)."

Another said, "People who still do not believe it's scripted."

Earlier, Elvish had reportedly said that he saw a notification about the elimination on Pooja's phone, to which she had replied, "Oh you saw it on the phone, I must have left it outside."

Many recalled how Elvish Yadav had once mentioned Pooja Bhatt had a cell phone in the Bigg Boss house. "Iska matlab elvish sehi bol raha tha ki iske pass phone hai (this means Elvish was speaking the truth that Pooja has a mobile in the house)," wrote an Instagram user.

The fact:

A Twitter account of Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates tweeted the same photo, but the mobile phone is not seen in this image. It looks like the photo with the mobile phone surfacing the internet has been edited by someone.

Uploading the original photo, the Twitter user wrote, "After investigation, it was found that the Picture with a Phone beside #PoojaBhatt was edited by someone. #BiggBossOTT2"

Reacting to the photo, netizens thanked the user for bringing out the truth. However, not many seem to be convinced about the same.

What is happening inside the Bigg Boss house

Meanwhile, its Abhishek VS Elvish?

Elvish and Abhishek have been among the two most well-liked contestants of the season. As the house gathers to understand Pooja Bhatt's perspective, Elvish gets a bit carried away and begins to notice flaws more prominently in his YouTube buddy, Abhishek.

They find a seat in the canopy to discuss their respective points of view but end up having a disagreement. "Our approaches to the game differ; I have a distinct POV, and I will stand up for what's right and wrong." Elvish disagrees, countering, "Your definition of right or wrong might vary. That's also a point of view!"