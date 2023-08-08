Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in its final week and it's coming to an end. The finale will happen on August 14, 2023. Abhishek Malhan is the first contestant who has secured his position in Ticket to Finale followed by Pooja Bhatt and Bebika.

While, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, and Elvish Yadav have been nominated. Yes, Elvish is nominated and this hasn't gone down well with the ace YouTuber.

The task that shook housemates and fans

Bigg Boss introduced a task yesterday where the contestants were put in a group of 2. They had to speak for 27 minutes and the other had to count the time and whoever calculated 27 minutes the closest would be safe from elimination.

The task got over and, in the end, Bebika and Pooja won the task and joined Abhishek as the safe finalist of the show.

When the results were out, Elvish didn't quite like it and even Bigg Boss sensed it. BB announced that if any of the contestants isn't convinced he can check the uncut footage once they are out. To this, Elvish was heard telling Manisha that it's unfair told her that the decision was wrong and that he on purpose declared Bebika and Pooja as the finale and they have been biased toward the two he said this is happening since the show began.

Uorfi Javed was on the show to design inmates' final outfits

During her visit inside the house, Elvish was feeling shy and told Uorfi that she would look good in a green salwar suit. Uorfi praised Elvish saying he got the season going, before his entry the show was plain.

Bebika and Abhishek Engage in a Heated Argument

During a casual and light-hearted conversation with Pooja, Manisha, and Abhishek, Bebika opened up about her past experience in an abusive relationship. As she was recounting her story, Bebika perceived that Abhishek was passing judgment and mocking her, leading to a surge of upset emotions. Consequently, her feelings intensified, and she directed her fury towards Abhishek, resulting in a heated argument between the two.

Manisha Rani Confronts Elvish: A Clarification of Their Relationship

In a candid and direct conversation, Manisha Rani addressed Elvish about her feelings towards him, making it clear that she sees him only as a friend and nothing more. Sensing Elvish's discomfort with her flirtatious behaviour, she took the initiative to engage in a conversation to dispel any misunderstandings. Manisha elaborated on her intentions, assuring Elvish that her interactions were merely in good fun and not meant to offend him or make light of his relationship with his girlfriend. The sincere conversation aimed to create an understanding between them and maintain a respectful dynamic moving forward.

She also clarified that when she said, 'If your girlfriend doesn't understand my flirting, then she's mad,' she meant that his girlfriend would recognize it as harmless flirting, and she trusts her to not misconstrue it. Manisha became upset because she believed Elvish should not have confronted her in front of Jiya, and furthermore, he didn't attempt to alleviate her feelings afterwards!!

Meanwhile, Abhishek thinks Elvish has zero contribution to the house.