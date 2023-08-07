The last Weekend Ka Vaar of this season of Bigg Boss OTT2 was hosted by Salman Khan on Sunday night. The star also unveiled the blingy trophy and announced that August 14, 2023, will be the finale and said that two contestants will be on the stage with him and one of them take home the trophy. He asked Bebika, Manisha and Abishek if they win how will they react once they win.

Friendship Day in BB

Salman Khan gave housemates a task on Friendship's Day and told them to shred the photo of a person whom they don't want to be friends with and one member they will be their friends forever.

Avinash and Jad chose Pooja as friends. Avinash and Jad shared Jiya. Bebika decided to shred Elvish's photo. Pooja she would want to be friends with. Pooja tied the friendship band to Bebika. Pooja shredded Abhishek's photo. Elvish gave Manisha a friendship band. Elvish shredded Bebika's picture. Manisha tied the friendship band to Abhishek. Manisha decided to shred Bebika's picture. Abhishek gave a friendship band to Pooja. He shredded Bebika's picture. Jiya gave a friendship band to Avinash. Jiya shredded Bebika's picture.

The shocking double elimination of Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev received mixed reactions from fans.

Netizens say Jiya should have been eliminated instead of Avinash.

As BB is inching towards the finale, Abhishek is the first contestant who got the ticket to the finale. However, Abhishek said that a wild card entrant doesn't deserve to be a winner.

During a conversation with Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav opened up about feeling hurt when Abhishek said that a wild card can never be a winner. Elvish shared that he considers Abhishek the winner, but Abhishek doesn't. According to Abhishek, Elvish can never win the show. Elvish admitted that Abhishek's statement had deeply hurt him, even more than any fights or challenges in the house. He also clarified to Jiya that if he had done negative PR against Abhishek, they would be enemies in the house. Elvish expressed that Abhishek's comment made him feel like a villain.

Fans declare Abhishek as the winner.

