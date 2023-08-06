With just a week left for the finale, every contestant inside the house has upped their game, the friends have turned foes, tempers have soared high and the game has got murkier and how. In the last or say latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Bebika and Abhishek for their behaviour in the tasks. Salman also schooled Fukran Insaan by boasting about his followers and saying he has got the followers of Bigg Boss as well, this didn't go down well with Bigg Boss and he interrupted Salman Khan during the episode and shared Salman's followers count reminding the inmates that followers of Salman excluding fan clubs are over 100 million.

Salman Khan slams Bebika

Host Salman Khan took a stand against Bebika Dhurve's inconsistent behaviour. During the "paap ka ghada" task, where housemates had to collectively decide on absolving sins, Bebika's actions raised eyebrows.

When it was her turn to participate in the mud task, Bebika declined, stating her unwillingness to take part. Her refusal led to the suspension of the task by Bigg Boss. Salman Khan, pointed out Bebika's double standards, questioning her willingness to pass judgments on others while avoiding challenges herself.

Salman Khan addressed the issue of fairness and equality within the house, as Bebika's actions didn't align with her claims. Despite the host's advice and stern remarks, Bebika's response appeared to be unreceptive. Salman expressed his frustration, stating, "I don't want to waste my energy on you, but it seems you have decided not to listen to me."

Bigg Boss Interrupts Salman Khan

Bigg Boss asks Salman Khan? "How many followers do you have on your social media, Salman?"

Taken aback by the unexpected query, Salman responded, "I don't think I know the exact number." Bigg Boss revealed the astonishing truth, "You have more than 100 million+ followers across all social media platforms, excluding your fan pages. Your last post received 19 lakh likes."

The revelation left the housemates and the audience astonished, and it became clear that Salman's social media presence is unparalleled. Bigg Boss then stated, "The show has been running for 16 years, and we have garnered a massive fan base, millions of people are associated with this show, but thanks to the love for the show and for Salman Khan, this number has skyrocketed to about 130 million!"

With this taunting conversation, Salman playfully questioned the housemates, "What has happened in the house that even Bigg Boss had to come up with such a conversation?" The discussion led to Abhishek's claim of bringing his audience into the show, adding an element of amusement and intrigue to the entire episode.

Salman mocks Abhishek

During the episode, Salman playfully mocked Abhishek's claim of carrying the show on his shoulders from day one, stating that the success of the show didn't solely depend on his presence.

Abhishek Malhan, in an attempt to clarify his earlier statement, mentioned that he intended to acknowledge the collective efforts of all participants in bringing their own audience to the show. However, Salman accused him of twisting his words and taking credit for bringing the entire YouTubers community to the show. The actor also advised Abhishek not to be overly confident about his likes and followers, urging him to remain grounded and humble.

Salman Khan addressed an important issue concerning age remarks made by Abhishek towards Avinash. Salman emphasized that age should not be a factor for judgment in the Bigg Boss house, stating, "I'm 57 years old and have been working in this industry for 36 years, thanks to the audience. How does one's age matter?"

Salman firmly asserted that the show's format does not focus on a contestant's followers but rather on their personality. He reminded Abhishek that his presence in the Bigg Boss OTT house was solely based on his individuality and not the number of followers he has on social media.

Abhishek regretted his wrong choice of words and clarified his stance to Elvish and Manisha. Both of them comforted him and advised him to be more cautious with his words as the show is approaching its finale.

Abhishek expressed that he felt misunderstood, clarifying that he didn't intend to demean other contestants and boast about his followers. Additionally, he explained his statement to Elvish about how, as a wildcard, he doesn't believe he deserves to win, according to his own perspective, and he sticks by it. He says, "I feel my journey has been more challenging and difficult compared to Elvish!"

In the end, Salman asks Pooja why is she upset with the fake fights and faces the contestants have been showing to be in the game. She has been upset with Abhishek as well.

Earlier, when Abhishek Malhan became the first finalist of the show, Pooja grew emotional and broke down in tears while talking about losing the ticket to the finale task. The task was about collecting the highest number of fruits in the basket and Abhishek won the task by quite a high margin. He also became the last captain of this season. She had said, "Dignity kaha chali jati hai yaar (where is your dignity)? I am not upset. I don't understand."

Fans reaction

However, fans have diverse reactions to this.

A section of the audience, however, also supported Salman for showing Abhishek the mirror.

A user wrote, "Salman Khan destroyed the whole YouTuber community in just a few seconds... #BigBossOTT2."

Standing up for yourself when purposely makers and host are trying to bring you down..makes you different from rest #AbhishekMalhan



I stan you,cos u made me proud that u dont need anyone to talk for urself well said!.....



Another added, "Abhishek is good but he shouldn't believe himself to be the best."

This Sunday, one among Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev would get evicted. The reality show will stream its finale on August 14.