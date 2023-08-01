It's merely 12 days more to go for the grand finale of Bigg Boss and housemates have bonded well amidst fights, tasks, ration issues and more. Emotions are high as family members of inmates visit the house. On Monday, Abhishek's mother strayed overnight, Jad Hadid spoke over a video call, and Avinash's mother and Manisha Rani's mother came inside the house.

As the one and only Mahesh Bhatt steps into the house, the housemates were left stunned by his presence. He met everyone one by one and also acknowledged their unique qualities. He praised Bebika as a strong woman, calls Jad a handsome guy, and said, "Welcome to India", and described Abhishek as a softy hidden within a coconut shell. He caressed Manisha and hugged her. After that he told Jiya that she is smiling a lot today, something is amiss. Jiya met her mother and got emotional.

Manisha and Mahesh Bhatt spoke in a separate corner of the house. Manisha even asked for a role in his film.

I can die in peace after watching Pooja Bhatt shine bright in the Bigg Boss OTT house: Mahesh gets emotional

After witnessing Pooja Bhatt's remarkable journey in the Bigg Boss OTT house, her shining presence and genuine efforts have left Mahesh Bhatt deeply content, and he feels that he can now rest assured, knowing that she is doing exceptionally well.

Mahesh Bhatt shared a valuable metaphor with Pooja, saying, "If you have a pin, you don't need to use an axe." This metaphor signifies the power of choosing the right words and approaches to communicate effectively without causing unnecessary harm. He emphasized that he didn't want to give Pooja direct advice because he believed she already understood the essence of his message.

Moreover, Mahesh Bhatt offered essential guidance to Pooja regarding honesty and timing. He advised her that speaking the truth with the intention of hurting someone is worse than telling a lie. His wise counsel urged her to use her voice wisely and pick the appropriate moments to express her thoughts and feelings.

However, netizens weren't happy seeing Mahesh Bhatt touching female contestants inside the house. A section of netizens appreciated Mahesh Bhatt's wise words and interactive sessions with housemates, while few slammed him. For instance, touching Manisha, holding her house as well as hugging Jiya.

Take a look at the comments

A user said. "Creepy .. ..Manisha...please stay away.. please.."

Another said, "Mahesh Bhatt giving his gyaan to Manisha, about fake smiles etc etc.."

The third one said, "What the hell I did just watch. Manisha simping Mahesh for movie role. Manisha, you are much more than this. What the hell are you doing. Manisha literally said she'll be doing a movie with him."

The fourth one said, "Dude he is so creepy. Manisha stays safe from him. Dude the way he is touching isn't good touch."

Mahesh dalle hold Manisha hand and kissed her hand this is looking not good??and pehle Mahesh elvish ke sath baithe the unhone Manisha ko apni side bulaya baithne ke liye?I am so scared for her #ManishaRani #BiggBosOTT2 #AbhishekMalhan #Abhisha — it's me Ayushi?❤️ (@ayushiraj1793) August 1, 2023

There is the difference between elvish's father and Mahesh dalla elvish's father hugged all the girls as daughter ?♥️and Mahesh dalla was staring at manisha and he was rubbing bebika hands ?? — varun (@rudr483) August 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Elvish's father entered the house and interacted with the housemates.