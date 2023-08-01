Emotions are running high in the Bigg Boss OTT house as families are visiting their loved ones. On Monday, Abhishek Malhan's mother stayed overnight in the house. Jad did a video call with his daughter, Manisha's father and Avinash's mother came inside the house.

Housemates and fans predicted that Alia Bhatt might make an appearance in the house to show her support for her elder sister. However, Pooja Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt entered the house.

As the one and only Mahesh Bhatt steps into the house, the housemates were left stunned by his presence. He met everyone one by one and also acknowledged their unique qualities. He praised Bebika as a strong woman, calls Jad a handsome guy, and said, "Welcome to India", and described Abhishek as a softy hidden within a coconut shell.

Mahesh Bhatt met and hugged Pooja after meeting all the inmates.

Mahesh Bhatt talks about a tryst with alcoholism

The most touching moment was when Mahesh Bhatt met Elvish. He expresses that when Elvish cried on a previous weekend vaar, it touched his heart deeply. He recalled a personal story, sharing a transformative experience in his life. He narrated how, during a time when he was lost and struggled with alcohol, he was so drunk that he was drowned in alcohol and was lying on the road. The birth of his daughter Shaheen changed him completely. Seeing Shaheen ignore him and moves her face away as he was drunk made him realize the impact of his actions and led him to give up alcohol for the last 36 years.

Mahesh Bhatt says Pooja Bhatt earned and fed the family during childhood

Mahesh Bhatt reminisced about the birth of his daughter, Pooja Bhatt when he was just 23 years old. He got married at the age of 20 and faced significant challenges, having to arrange 1500 rupees. When he first saw Pooja, she looked angry, and he felt that she was born to bring about positive change; she is like a godchild to him.

Mahesh Bhatt revealed that during his struggling phase, Pooja Bhatt stepped up and became the backbone of the family. She took the initiative to pursue a modelling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modelling world played a crucial role in running the household during those difficult days.

Pooja Bhatt's dedication and hard work not only brought stability to their home but also showcased her resilience and determination. Her contributions helped the family navigate through the tough times and provided them with the support they needed to persevere.

Mahesh and Manisha's talk

Upon Manisha Rani's request to seek advice on her career, Mahesh Bhatt graciously imparted his invaluable wisdom. He advised her to be true to herself, to bring out her essence, and to never pretend to be someone she's not. His sincere guidance touched Manisha deeply left her in tears.

Mahesh Bhatt said, "shor meh khamoshi ke maayne samjo", (Listen to silence).

Pooja asked who all are watching Bigg Boss.

Mahesh said Soni watches Big Boss the next day, a day before yesterday. Pooja's mother watches the show, her house helps and staff at her farmhouse watch. Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Shaheen and Ranbir don't watch Bigg Boss, but Alia watched Bigg Boss diligently and before entering the house Alia gave Mahesh Bhatt's tips.

Avinash and Mahesh Bhatt's interaction

Mahesh Bhatt says to Avinash Sachdev, "Your relationship with Falaq Naaz was heartfelt, respectful, and warm. It felt so real."

He also referred to Avinash as an actor, saying, "You're nothing but an emotion-producing machine."

Mahesh Bhatt Elvish heaped praise on Elvish and also said that he is so tall.

Apart from Mahesh Bhatt, Jiya's mother also came inside the house.

Jiya never understood how her father and I got separated," says Jiya's Mom, Surekha Gavli

During her bonding moment with Abhishek Malhan, Jiya's mom shared a heartfelt story of her separation from Jiya's father. She expressed to Abhishek that Jiya has not opened up emotionally in the Bigg Boss House, as she is very sensitive and emotional. Surekha Gavli revealed that Jiya had a tough childhood, having experienced her parents' separation when she was only 13 years old. Since then, Jiya has accomplished everything on her own. She has not had it easy, but she has managed to carve a strong place for herself in the industry without any Godfather's support.