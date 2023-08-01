Salman Khan is the backbone of Bigg Boss. He has been hosting the story for over a decade and after his stint hosting BB on television, this is the first season where he is seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. For fans, Salman is not merely a host but he also gives a personal touch to the show, be it schooling the inmates, maintaining the decorum of the BB house slamming them if they cross their line and mistreating housemates.

Conversation between Elvish and Salman

This is exactly what happened last weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled Elvish Yadav and also schooled him for speaking ill about Jiya and Bebika. He even got his mother over video call, seeing his mother on call after 15 days, Elvish went emotional and burst out into tears. He wasn't ready to speak to his mother because of sheer guilt, but Salman Khan said, "Elvish listen to me, your mother hasn't seen the clip. We had trimmed the inappropriate part from the clip and showed her a censored version."

Salman Khan even said your army is not the army, the army is at the border protecting us, when there was a flood in Haryana a few weeks back, the army rescued people. That is an army.

Salman asked Elvish about having followers, trending on Twitter. The host said that he got to know that Elvish's dad is a professor and asked if he would like to see this kind of behaviour. Salman further asked him about his followers joining him by paying him 1000 rupees and Elvish stated that they join him for free. Salman said, "Oh they join you for free, so do one thing if these loyal fans would commit suicide for him next time tell them to pay you Rs 500 and then join your fan base. Then I will know how many are loyal to you. What do you think who will join you huh?"

Ever since Salman and Elvish's conversation, Salman is being bashed brutally on social media. Unbreakable Elvish is trending on Twitter since then. And several reports claim that Salman Khan's followers on Instagram have dropped by 3 million.

Has Salman Khan's Instagram Followers dropped after him bashing Elvish?

After the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, media reports claimed that superstar Salman Khan lost over 3.2 million followers for bashing Youtuber Elvish Yadav on the show. A post on Instagram shows Salman Khan's before and after several followers on his Instagram account. It shows Salman Khan's IG followers of 66 M has gone was deceased to 63 M.

However, according to the stats via Social Blade, Salman Khan's Insta following never went over 66 million. From the past couple of days, his fan following is growing rapidly with over 20K followers adding to the numbers on an average basis.

On 17 July, Salman had around 63.3 followers on Insta and now it has grown up to 63.6 (soon to be 66.7) million followers on Insta. Check out the stats below

Hence, concluded that the ongoing viral post is edited and shows fake numbers.

Meanwhile, Family Day is going on inside the house. On Monday, Jad had a video call with his daughter, and Abhishek's mother stayed overnight she bid an emotional goodbye to the inmates in the morning. Manisha's father and Avinash's mother were inside the house for a few minutes. Today the housemates will meet Pooja Bhatt's family member, Jiya Shankar's mother, Elvish's family member and Bebika's family member.