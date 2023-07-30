Salman Khan is back again with yet another fiery episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. And this weekend, Salman showed the mirror to the inmates and reminded them that the atmosphere inside the house has turned abusive with contestants not only demeaning each other but also indulging in physical fights.

He started the episode by talking about the 'lowest moments' everyone has been through. The superstar spoke about his own tough times and shared how his five films flopped back to back, this career setback led him to work extra hard.

Pooja Bhatt gets emotional

During a heartfelt moment on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt shared a touching revelation about her life's guiding force. She expressed, "Whatever I do in life, my father is my moral conscious. I do everything keeping him in mind."

In this emotional confession, Pooja emphasized the profound impact her father, acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, had on her decisions and actions. She affectionately referred to him as her guiding light, reflecting the deep bond they share.

Salman Khan scolds Elvish and Bebika for their behaviour

The actor slammed Bebika and Elvish for abusing and using foul language.

It started with Salman showing the clip of Elvish talking disrespectfully about Bebika. Salman mocked Elvish's social media fandom (known as Elvish Army) and shared that while he may have a million followers, no one would care to watch him ever.

Salman was shocked by Elvish's language

Salman asked Abhishek to repeat the bad words that Elvish spoke during the conversation but he refused to repeat them in front of him saying he can't use such language.

Pooja tells she explained to Elvish to not speak badly

Salman looked shocked and asked Pooja Bhatt if she was addressed about the same conversation that happened between them. Pooja said, "Yes it was similar but not entirely, I had tried to explain to him once that these derogatory remarks about women will be very bad for him. But then they say that you are outdated and old so then I don't say much now. They say that we have many followers we know everything."

Salman and Elvish interact

Salman asked Elvish about having followers, trending on Twitter and so on. Salman said that he learned that Elvish's dad is a professor and asked if he would like to see this kind of behaviour. Salman further asked him about his followers joining him by paying him 1000 rupees and Elvish stated that they join him for free. Salman added, "Oh they join you for free, so do one thing if these loyal fans would commit suicide for him next time tell them to pay you Rs 500 and then join your fan base. Then I will know how many are loyal to you. What do you think who will join you huh?"

Elvish's mother was connected via video call. Salman greets his mom and asks her to talk to her son. Elvish breaks down in tears after hearing his mother's voice. Salman tells Elvish to talk with her and Manisha gets up to console him but Salman says, "Manisha you please don't irritate and go back to your seat.

Salman Khan said, Elvish listen to me your mother, hasn't seen the clip we trimmed the inappropriate part from the clip and showed a censored version.

What led Elvish to apologise?

Realizing the impact of his words and actions, Elvish took the brave step of apologizing to Bebika and every woman in the house for his offensive behaviour. Jiya's revelation that she felt unsafe around him served as a wake-up call, prompting him to reflect on his actions and words.

Salman Khan targeted #ElvishYadav? as well as his fandom.Elvish broke into tears when they called his mother.

Slamed #ManishaRani? and said "irritate mat karo" when she came to console him.



In a heartfelt moment, Elvish listened to their grievances and openly acknowledged his mistakes in front of the entire nation. His sincere apology marked a significant shift in his attitude and a step towards fostering a more respectful and harmonious environment within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Elvish crying because of Salman Khan hasn't gone down well with YouTuber's army and they brutally slammed the actor.

Unbreakable Elvish Yadav to Stop using Elvish for TRP trends on Twitter

A user wrote, "They tried to defame him, Salman Khan targeted #ElvishYadav???? as well as his fandom. Broke ???? Elvish into tears and now #ElvishArmy is Showing #SalmanKhan what is Army."

Report Salman Khan's account and show them ki janta Bollywood mafia ki nhi commen people ki he die hard fans ki he elvish ki he??

Salman Khan slams Bebika

Salman Khan slammed Bebika for pushing and being physical in the devil vs Angel task. He said that the task is not to be the devil but to stop people from performing the task. Physical abuse isn't accepted inside the house. For the unversed, Bebika pushed Manisha during a task.

This week, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia are nominated and one of them will be evicted from the house tonight.