Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor never fails to charm us with his style. On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor set the internet ablaze with his impeccable aura as he looked dapper while walking the ramp for fashion designer Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week 2023. Couturier Kunal Rawal presented his collection 'Dhup Chao' on Day 4 of the India Couture Week 2023. And Ranbir Kapoor was the showstopper for the fashion mogul. The actor opted for a unique skirt-draped pants that very few actors could pull off and Ranbir stole the show and how.

What did Ranbir wear!

Ranbir opted for a black lungi-inspired skirt drape and a full-sleeved bandh gala. The blue bandhgala had an ample amount of sequin work.

To make his showstopper look more captivating, he opted for a cool hairdo and trimmed beard.

Ranbir gave pure Punjabi Munda vibes at the gala. In fact, the background music played while Ranbir seized the runway was with a touch and tadka of Punjabi music.

Designer Kunal Rawal also shared glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor off the ramp. He captioned the frames "Ranbir Kapoor For Kunal Rawal - DHUP CHAO: Couture 2023". Take a look at the pictures here:

Netizens, however, had a different take on Ranbir's outfit. A section of netizens lauded him, while some were left unimpressed.

However, it was Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt who couldn't stop drooling over Ranbir's look.

Work front

Ranbir is all set to unleash his action-packed avatar in 'Animal', which is set to release on December 1 this year. Actors Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna are also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii.