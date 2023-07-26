Rubina Dilaik's latest photoshoot has made social media believe that the actress is pregnant. In the video shoot shared by Rubina, the actress can be seen flaunting her beautiful, flowy gown. The radiance and glow on Dilaik's face is unmissable. Soon after the photoshoot took over social media, netizens were quick to ask if the actress was expecting a baby.

Social media erupts with joy

"Learning to embrace it," Rubina had written while sharing the video shoot. And soon the comments started pouring in. "Is she pregnant??" asked one user. "Hey are you pregnant?" asked another. "She definitely is expecting," came one more comment. "Little appu or Rubi coming soon," read another comment on the picture. "Something is cooking," was another one of the comments on the picture.

Rubina on starting a family

Rubina and Abhinav Shukla went through a rough patch right before they joined Bigg Boss 14. The two were at the verge of opting for divorce. However, staying inside the house and spending all the time together made them heal over their wounds. The couple came out of the experience stronger and better.

"It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time to think of a baby right now. And we are not planning to start a family in the near future. As of now, I am only focussing on good work," Rubina had once said about starting a family. On the work front, post Bigg Boss, Rubina has been seen in a number of music videos. Not just that, she was also seen in a web series – Wanderlust as Rubina.