Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik took to her social media account to reveal that someone tried to hack into her Instagram account. The popular television actress, who is known for her straightforward attitude, criticised the hacker's attempt and asked the person to use the energy on the nation's crisis.

Addressing the hacker in her post, the 33-year-old actress wrote: "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account and the location is Delhi. Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through." She captioned the post: "You have so much time to waste...What a waste."

Earlier this month, Rubina's husband, actor Abhinav Shukla had complained about a website that shared contact numbers of several celebrities, including his wife, with the help of his friend. In an interview with SpotboyE, the actor said, "A website had shared contact details of many actresses including Rubina's owing to which she was getting random messages and calls from across the globe. I took help from my fellow engineer collegemate to report it or get it removed. I discussed it with him and he took 3 days to get that page disabled. Today, the site was disabled. There were some 100 contact nos on it."

On the work front

Ever since Rubina won the trophy of Bigg Boss 14, she has been extremely busy with a number of projects. Recently, she appeared in a music video titled 'Marjaneya', which was sung by Neha Kakkar, along with Abhinav.

Rubina is also expected to come back to her hit television show 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. Talking about her return to the show, Rubina said in a statement, "After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show." Lately, the actor has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of the show.