Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar returns to direction after seven years with the highly anticipated film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Starring an ensemble cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Jaya Bachchan. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi. They also saw several B'town actors in cameo appearances.

The plot

The romantic tale Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahini is a mixed bag, filled with drama, emotions, songs, and dance. One can say that Cinephiles missed Kjo's touch and Bollywood needed the Aaaa....tune in theatres more than anything. Alia and Ranveer's chemistry in the trailers didn't quite impress many, but when it comes to the film, netizens heaped praise on Alia and Ranveer's on-screen humour and romance and diverse acting. The grandeur set, the charisma of Kjo, OTT acting and much more struck the right chord with the masses.

Rocky is a Punjabi Munda, and Rani is a docile Bengali girl from their culture to thinking to family values everything is in contrast. How the two love birds switch and merge these two states in what follows.

Move over Barbenhiemer, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is for you if you are a Bollywood fan!

Moviegoers are already smitten and divided by last week's release of Oppenheimer and Barbie, well there are Bollywood buffs who have neither watched these two Hollywood films nor flocked to theatres to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii.

Loved super loved #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani The film makes you laugh, cry, moves you and makes you feel deep nostalgia. Brilliantly directed by #KaranJohar and brilliant performances by #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt My full review on my YouTube channel #Bollywoodwallah pic.twitter.com/akyhlYXARo — Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) July 28, 2023

and no one should ever doubt the direction of karan johar he brings out best on screen and some critics were right that #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is on KKKG level maybe better and he brought the cancel culture in such a unique and emotional way and not a single boring scene:) — ????? (@lazy_being_) July 28, 2023

Twitter-verse has reviewed Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. A section of moviegoers heaped praise for the film and lauded the stellar performances, while only a few expressed their disappointment and called it full of flaws.

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is yet another outdated woke kachra from a confused sinking ship of #BollywoodKiGandagi that is facing identity crisis.



Are they really devoid of any talent that they make such trash?



Or film making is a front for some other dhandha?



Summary: Avoid… — Gems of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) July 28, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote, "Watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first day, first show. It's a complete entertainer with a fresh package of romance and humour. It has Karan Johar written all over it."

One more netizen tweeted, "A truly heartwarming and feel-good film."

In the world full of Barbiehiemer, choose someone who watches #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani with you

Half way through the movie and already planning a re-run…This is the most ‘Bollywood’ bollywood can ever be. @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/eYQeCCWgYa — Abhishek Chandna (@AChandna10) July 28, 2023

To each its own. Only if you are a true blue Bollywood fan and love larger-than-life characters, OTT (over-the-top) emotions, drama and songs. Kjo is back and how with his direction. And if you want to find logic in the film, this might not impress you.