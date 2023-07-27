Bigg Boss OTT 2 is merely three weeks away from the finale, and everyone inside the house has upped their entertainment quotient. After Elvish comes in as a wild card entrant, things inside the house have taken a U-turn. Needless to say, Elvish garners a huge fan following, everyday Bigg Boss winner Elvish or Elvish BB star trends on Twitter.

Apart from him, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan and Manisha Rani too have a strong fanbase. Fans are loving filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt's avatar, as she is known for her strong-headedness, and most of the time she is fair during tasks, and the way she stands for Bebika and doesn't go around throwing starry tantrums is loved by fans. She has time and again schooled Bebika for being short tempered and unwillingness to cook. Stabding uo for the right and not mincing her words is what Pooja's persona has been inside the house.

Not only do these housemates have fans and followers from the industry. Alia Bhatt who is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and is busy promoting her film in various cities, for the first time spoke about her favourite contestants in Bigg Boss house.

Alia picks 3 of her favourite contestants from Bigg Boss OTt 2

Recently during the promotion of a film, actress Alia Bhatt shared her feelings about the show.

Alia, described Elvish as a "rocky personality" while also highlighting that she loves his sense of humour. When it came to Manisha, Alia affectionately dubbed her the "Rani of the show" for her captivating presence that made her stand out among the contestants.

However, it was Pooja who earned a special place in Alia's heart, as she fondly referred to her as the 'Rani of her ghar and parivaar' (home and family)

Looks like the fever of the season has now touched reached Bollywood!

Meanwhile, inside the house, Pooja gave a piece of subtle advice to Elvish.

Pooja's advice to Elvish

Dictatorship mein aur devil task mein bhi aap the real, yahi baat hamesha yaad rahegi! Ab show ke baad shuru hogi zindagi, kisi ko kuch saabit karne ki zarurat nahi hogi! (In the dictatorship as well as devil task you were real, this will always be remembered, after the show ends, the journey of life will begin outside and you don't have to prove anything to anyone).

Ticket To Finale task

The Ticket to Finale is currently underway and the winning team will make it to the final round of the Ticket to Finale task, and only one will emerge as the winner. The three teams are Team A, consisting of Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Aashika Bhatia; Team B, consisting of Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt; and finally, Team C, with Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve. The audience will vote live on the app and declare the winning team.

As per reports, Team C consisting of (Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve has won the task and will now compete for the Ticket to the finale.

The contestants inside the house are Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia, Pooja Bhatt.