Bigg Boss OTT 2 is nearing its finale and every contestant is putting their best effort to get a ticket to the finale. In this task, each team has to create potential viral videos. The winning team will make it to the final round of the Ticket to Finale task, and only one will emerge as the winner. The three teams are Team A, consisting of Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Aashika Bhatia; Team B, consisting of Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt; and finally, Team C, with Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve. The audience will vote live on the app and declare the winning team.

As per reports, Team C consisting of (Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve has won the task and will now compete for the Ticket to the finale.

Sparks fly inside Bigg Boss' house

However, netzines wanted Team B to win that is Abhishek Malhan's team. Jiya tried to woo Abhishek by all means however, Abhishek didn't not. And Abhishek started to create a spark between Manisha with Elvish to which even

In the latest episode of the reality show, Pooja Bhatt schooled Aashika Bhatia and Abhishek Malhan about the importance of maintaining hygiene in the house

It all began with Aashika carelessly leaving her clothes in the garden area. Pooja Bhatt, the current house captain, took notice and advised Aashika to place her clothes in the designated area. Aashika responded defensively, claiming that she always keeps her belongings in order. Pooja's frustration grew as she mentioned that she has repeatedly reminded Abhishek, Manisha, and Aashika to maintain cleanliness and organisation, but it seems they pay little attention to her requests.

Pooja said, "I've realised one thing after being in this house and that is that there's no relationship between being young and having good energy. I'm at my retirement age yet I'm always active. Whereas, you guys are so young but always so dull. Even Manisha Rani is unhygienic. There are 50 flies where you guys usually sit and that place smells so bad. But none of you care enough to clean it."

Pooja Bhatt talks about love

During a candid conversation, Pooja Bhatt openly shares her perspective on love, revealing her deep passion for it, but also mentioning that she had decided to take a break from it for a while. As she continues to speak, she reflects on how her feelings towards love have evolved over the years. In her 20s, she admits to being possessive and holding onto strong emotions, but with time, she has grown and changed. Now, her expectations from a partner have transformed as well. She seeks a mind-to-mind understanding now and with someone who can share silence with her. Pooja's journey through love has brought her to a place of self-awareness and a greater understanding of what truly matters to her in a meaningful relationship.

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia have been nominated for eliminations this week, so far.