Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestants have been making headlines ever since they entered the house.

With just three weeks away from the finale, the inmates are leaving no more stone unturned to show their best inside the house, win the tasks given by BB and also win audience's hate and love so that they get maximum votes to survive the remaining days in the house. During the weekend Falaq Naaz was evicted.

Has Pooja Bhatt exited Bigg Boss OTT2?

A few weeks ago, Cyrus had to exit the show due to a family emergency. And now as per the latest reports, Pooja Bhatt has currently left the house because of medical reasons. She is expected to return once her medical tests are done.

However, when IBTimes India asked the Bigg Boss internal team about Pooja's exit, they said that she had gone out for medical tests and she is back inside.

On Monday, Pooja Bhatt went out of the house for a few hours and after completing her medical tests she was inside the house.

Pooja enjoys with inmates

On Tuesday morning, Pooja was seen interacting with the inmates.

Meanwhile, buzz also has it that Pooja will not be a part of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. She might take an exit from the show coming week as she has other professional commitments. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

The contestants inside the house are Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia, Pooja Bhatt.