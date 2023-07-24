You can love it, or hate it but can't ignore it, that's the power of Bigg Boss OTT 2, as this season is gaining immense popularity, and makers have extended the show. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman Khan announced that only three weeks are left for the finale and there will only be one winner. Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz were nominated among Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar this week.

Falaq Naaz bids an emotional goodbye to housemates

This week Falaq Naaz bid adieu to the house. With a heavy heart, Avinash said bye to her. One of the notable developments during her stay in the house was Avinash's feelings for Falaq. The actor openly confessed his feelings for her, but Falaq expressed her unpreparedness to commit to a relationship at this moment.

Falaq Naaz on asked: Is Jad Hadid really the creep? What are your thoughts on him?



She says, "No, people are misunderstanding him. The kiss happened with the consent of two people. If you are referring to Jad being touchy in the house then let me tell you a girl is aware of bad…

In the episode, Avinash Sachdev, who has previously expressed his affection for Falaq Naazz, asks her to wait for him outside the Bigg Boss house. "I still can't believe that you have to leave the show. I am not happy about it at all. Please wait for me outside the show."

Salman Khan said, "Falaq Naazz's eviction was a direct consequence of their votes. He also points out that Jad Hadid has often said that he wants to quit the show. "Jad Hadid has continuously said that he doesn't want to be a part of the show and Falaq wanted to be a part of the show. Still, all of you voted her out."

A user wrote, "Ab Avinash ka kya hoga 24 ghnate toh bss falak k sath baitha rhta tha... Ab isse pta chalega game ka." (What will happen now as Falaq has left, Avinash used to

Another reacted, "Will miss seeing Avi and Falaq having chai together, cute nok jhok, fun banters, Avi pulling her cheeks, Avi feeding her food with his hands, Falaq laughing on his silly jokes."

Several reports stated that Jad has also been evicted along with Falaq Naaz.

Netizens said, "Great news ...Good riddance to bad rubbish ...Jad was critical of our Indian way of eating with our hands and our hygiene and Falak was always complaining of being too tired of cooking for everyone."

Another mentioned, "Thank God Fakenaaz & Tharki Jad got evicted. Jad ka eviction will be good for Manisha now because he was continuously insulting her & she was not even thinking about her self-respect."

Jad on not winning Bigg Boss OTT 2

Jad said that is not here to win the game. Salman reprimanded her and gave him a push to win the show.

Bigg Boss has been a place that has transformed the lives of many contestants to massive levels! During a candid conversation, Jad Hadid reveals his reasons for coming to India and pursuing his dreams.

Talking to his co-contestants Avinash and Elvish, in the garden area, Jad spoke about his life struggles and his dreams of working in India. He goes on to say that "I have big dreams for my daughter, it has taken me a lot of time to get here to India, it was always my dream to be here! I wish to work in Bollywood now, for my family."

Jad and Abhishek mend their broken bond

In a candid and heart-to-heart conversation, Jad and Abhishek tried to mend their bond over a matter as trivial as eggs!

The misunderstanding arose when Aashika ate some extra eggs and forgot about it. This small mishap turned into a bigger issue when Jad felt that Abhishek didn't handle it as he had expected. Abhishek, on the other hand, wished Jad had approached him directly instead of sending someone else to communicate.

As the two bros hashed it out, they realized that it was just a simple miscommunication that got blown out of proportion. They reaffirmed their friendship and vowed to understand each other better in the future.

Bebika and Manisha bury their hatchet

In a moment of reflection and regret, Manisha takes a courageous step to mend the broken pieces of her relationship with Bebika.

After realizing the impact of her words, Manisha musters up the strength to apologize sincerely for the rude and hurtful things she said about Bebika's parents. In a heartfelt gesture, she directly addresses the camera to convey her apologies to Bebika's parents as well.

The show, hosted by Salman Khan, is available for 24*7 streaming on Jio Cinema.