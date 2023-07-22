Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got an extension for over two weeks, from the last two weeks none of the contestants from the house were eliminated. In fact, last week saw two new entrants, Elvish Yadav who is a popular YouTuber and Aashika Bhatia an actor.

With each passing day, the housemates are up for new drama, fights in between kitchen chores, bathroom issues and tasks. And this time, the women in the house created a scene on Manisha's menstrual cycle and hygrine issue.

Bebika accuses Manisha Rani of leaving her used sanitary pad in the washroom; Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika, Falaq for setting a false narrative

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha left her unused sanitary pad in the bathroom. Manisha was expecting her menstrual cycle to begin anytime soon, thus, she kept a clean sanitary pad in the washroom as a backup. Pooja noticed the pad and asked Bebika if she has kept it, Bebika denied it, and then Pooja called Manisha. As soon as Pooja asked Manisha, she claimed it and went inside to pick it up. For Pooja, the matter was closed.

However, Bebika made a mountain out of a molehill and started to gossip about it with the inmates and she shared it with Falaq. Pooja got surprised when Falaq asked her about the incident, and thus she confronted her in the presence of Avinash and Jad.

Pooja said that this is not the first time when Bebika has commented about hygiene and shamed others by hitting low. Pooja Bhatt recalled how during Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika shouted about her ignorance, leaving a pad in the washroom, and creating an issue out of it.

Pooja took Manisha's side and slammed Falaq for gossiping about the menstrual cycle of Manisha Rani with Bebika Dhurve.

Manisha burst out in tears as she felt embarrassed when Bebika, Falak & Jiya falsely accused her of having periods and swimming. Abhishek, Aashika and Elvish consoled Manisha after humiliation

The conversation goes by:

Pooja: I am sorry, Even if you detest somebody you do not embarrass people when it comes to the things their anything to do with personal hygiene. Yesterday when I went to the bathroom, I found something in the corner and came out, the first person lying in front of me was Bebika and asked her, Bebika is this yours? She said "No". Then Manisha came to the bathroom, I said is it yours she immediately apologised and picked it up & she put it if. It was not that dirty. The conversation was over.

Take a look at the conversation below.

As far as nominations are concerned, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Elvish Yadav are nominated for this week's eviction.

And now with Salman Khan back this week hosting Weekend Ka Vaar, we wonder what will be Bhaijaan's take on housemates' hygiene issues, fights and more.