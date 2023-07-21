Bollywood's favourite fashion mogul Manish Malhotra hosted a lavish Bridal Couture show in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The who's who from the B'town graced their presence putting their fashion foot forward. From Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Orry, and Nora Fatehi to Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi among others attended the event.

Alia and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani were the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's show.

Deepika Padukone was also present at the event as she cheered for her husband actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika exuded elegance and grace as she opted for a stunning white saree and tied her hair in a bun looking sleek and regal as ever. The actress dropped a slew of pictures on her social media.

She captioned the post, "In the game of clothes, a saree will always win."

Even her husband couldn't contain his excitement and commented, "Jaan lele meri..." (You take can take my breath away) on her post.

More about Deepika's look

Deepika's netted sheer fabric exuded charm and grace and paired it with a sexy backless blouse with a halter neck design, embellished with intricate mirror work, she tied her hair in a bun looking as sleek and regal as ever.

At the event, Deepika hugged Mukesh Ambani and shared a candid chat with Kokilaben Ambani.

Take a look

Work front

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' which marks Karan Johar's return to director's chair, will be released on July 28. This film is Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after the success of Gully Boy.

Deepika Padukone's first glimpse of Project K titled Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled today.