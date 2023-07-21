"What is Project K?", the highly anticipated film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patni has officially titled Kalki2898AD. This cinematic masterpiece has been hailed as a seamless fusion of science fiction and unprecedented storytelling, setting new benchmarks for the genre.

Vyjayanthi Movies unleashes 'Kalki2898AD': A Trailblazing Sci-Fi Saga

The grand unveiling of Kalki2898AD took place at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and spellbinding visuals.

The video starts with, "When darkness takes over the world, a force will arise. The end begins now."

Kalki 2898AD shows a war-torn world in the future, where people are ruled by dark forces and technology, and are treated violently and brutally by the oppressor.

Deepika is seen as a recruit in the army who is caught up in emotional turmoil, whereas Prabhas is seen as a brave warrior who rises to the occasion to save his world.

Amitabh is a warrior draped in bandages. His intense look captivates the screen.

Who is Kalki?

According to Hindu mythology, Kalki is supposed to be the final incarnation of Vishnu, who is yet to appear. At the end of the present age, also called Kalyug or Kali-yuga, when dharma has completely disappeared and the world is ruled by oppressors, Kalki will come to the earth to end the oppression and start a new age.

The comic-con event

Vyjayanthi Movies shared multiple photos from SDCC and wrote, "The Raiders have started taking over Comic-Con. Meet them and raid along into our universe." A comic strip that teased the story of Kalki 2898AD was also launched at the event. In the strip, as raiders torment an old man who refuses to yield to torture, Prabhas' hero comes to his aid.

However, netizens weren't impressed with the look and feel of the glimpse, some also said that the CGI and VFX were way too dark.

This is how netizens reacted to the teaser

A user mentioned, "Not yet completed colour grading, casual blue mat VFX setting, not a complete CGI work (few effects like a clip art just for this glimpse).. They just showed us the complete camera work, that's it. Imagine if they finish all these things."

Most of Prabhas's fans lauded the actor for his intense eyes, while a section of netizens said, that Kalki has influences of Star Wars and Marvel on the glimpse.

Prabhas on his role

This is what Prabhas said about his role, Speaking at a Comic-con press meeting the actor avered, "My Character is a super Hero but the interesting part is he is hilarious. I like the way Nagi designed my Character. Nagi is very good at emotions and very strong."