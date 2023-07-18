Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasaan, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan starrer sci-fi drama 'Project K,' is set to make a groundbreaking debut at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con. But even before its debut at the SDCC stage, the poster made it to the very famous Times Square.

On Monday, Times Square, USA's iconic billboards lit up with the enigmatic poster of 'Project K.'

Hours after the iconic billboard of Times Square NYC was lit up with #WhatisProject K, the makers unveiled the first poster and look of Deepika Padukone from Project K.

Deepika Padukone's official first look from 'Project K' has left fans astounded. In the sepia-toned visual, she exudes an intense aura, leaving viewers intrigued and eager to unravel the mysteries that lie within the film's narrative.

Let's take a look at how netizens reacted to Deepika's intense look.

not people using comparing deepika's first look to dune and thinking they're hating ??? hello??? it's not the insult that you think it is. the comparison only hurts when the film doesn't work. and, trust me, project k will work. — nik (@nikthinkss) July 18, 2023

A user wrote, "Her eyes are about to communicate something ..... Damn eyes."

While some compared her with Zendaya from Dune.

Project k is set apocalyptic world similar to dune — ??? ° (@HATEGIVER) January 5, 2023

A user wrote, "Vyjayanthi fucked up by not releasing DP's whole costume. Now she looks like Zendaya's character from Dune and that's all Twitter can think of. Dune has been influential for decades. It led to Lucas making Star Wars. Project K having the same aesthetics isn't a war crime lmao."

Did I mentioned project k is copy of dune film

I talked about her look not on entirely film story ?

Understand and then speak — Rohit (@VinayRohit45) July 17, 2023

Ippudu Tamil vallu comment cheyocha Project K Madmax+Dune ani https://t.co/2oPTkBHO9a — OG #Reddy (@trulykamal) January 5, 2023

The next one mentioned, "I know Dune and project k has big budget difference but at least project k team can make some professional posters seriously just look at it I am not saying it is bad but still it's not up to the mark poster for this kind of movie."

I know dune and project k has big budget difference but at least project k team they can make some professional posters seriously just look at it I am not saying it is bad but still it's not up to the mark poster for this kind of movie.#ProjectK pic.twitter.com/Q35oItM82x — Subham Singh Deo (@SubhamSinghDeo7) July 17, 2023

Another wrote, "This first look doesn't give any inkling about the movie...the question still remains what is project k?? Please u have a fantastic cast who have spent years on this movie do your marketing right and give the audience good content..what's the point of investing so much...a south cinema like RRR also spend so much on marketing before releasing it ....plus the Dune vibes comment is irritating even if it is inspired make a good one Bollywood did it with Brahmastra... I hope u live upto people's expectations...best luck."

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on 12th January 2024, 'Project K'.