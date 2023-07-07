Saira Banu Khan and late actor Dilip Kumar's love story is known to one and all. Saira has often spoken about her love for Dilip Kumar and numerous times shared her fondness and adulation for the deceased actor. Banu was 22 when 44-year-old Dilip proposed to her for marriage and tied the knot in 1976. And till the last breath, Saira was beside Dilip Kumar.

The Instagram debut of Saira Banu is in memory of her Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar

On Friday, Saira Banu made her Instagram debut, which also happens to be the second death anniversary of Dilip Kumar.

The veteran star Saira shared a long eulogy in memory of Dilip Kumar. She also shares two pictures from her archives both of the photos have Saira and Dilip Kumar lovingly looking at each other. One of the pictures is black and white and the other one is a beautiful coloured picture from their early days,

Remembering Dilip Kumar on 7 July, Saira penned, "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib. This is the day, 7th of July at 7 am when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber. I pleaded with the Almighty that, 'Sahib', as I always called him should react to one of his favourite couplets.

"My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still, I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up."

She further added in her Instagram caption, "Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time."

Why she joined Instagram

She wrote, "On Instagram, I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the Ultimate Actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large."

Saira Banu also expressed her love for Dilip Kumar by writing a note for him on News 18.

An excerpt from the note that Saira wrote for News18 read, "Since Dilip Saab's passing away, life has been really difficult for me because we spent around 56 years together and grew up together as husband and wife. Everyone knows I fell in love with him at the age of 12, so I really can't imagine him not being around me. I do feel the emptiness and do break down, but at the same time at the cost of sounding crazy, I have a gut feeling of his presence around me. Having said that, I feel fortunate to spend more than five decades experiencing supreme bliss and spending some unforgettable moments with the person I loved the most."

She further wrote, "Every day we hold prayers for him, but today, in particular, we will have prayers and Quran Khani (special prayers in Urdu to pray for the peace of the people who have passed away) throughout the day with relatives and friends pouring in and giving me support through this period of grief. I also plan to visit his grave and offer prayers. We distribute food among the needy every day but today we plan to prepare a few of Saab's favourite delicacies including biryani, kebabs, and sheer korma. We plan to call a few orphan kids over at our house to eat and pray together and have a lovely and peaceful environment. I also plan to donate a few other things."