This week once again started with Bigg Boss OTT 2 inmates fighting for captaincy. In an exciting twist, the Game of Thrones-like situation unfolded in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Jiya's captaincy was in danger as other housemates conspired to remove her from her position. The task was to make Jiya give up her seat, leading to growing tension among the housemates.

From foam, shampoo, turmeric, green chillies, ginger, talcum powder, eggs, and cold water—all are part of their tactics to make Jiya move.

The task

The task began with splashing Oil, pepper, and water by Bebika, Abhishek, and Manisha. Abhishek added chilli powder to the mixture, but Bebika warned Abhishek to be careful of Jiya's eyes. Bebika rubbed Jiya's face. This irked Jad and he called out housemates for disgusting torture tasks. He told Jiya to wipe her face even Avinash came to her aid by splashing water on her.

During the task, Jad prompted Jiya to give it back to Bebika, Abhishek, and Manisha.

He urged Jiya to physically retaliate by hitting, kicking, and throwing objects at Bebika, Manisha, and Abhishek. "Take them in your hands and give it back to them in their face," Jad said.

After throwing things at Jiya, Jad flares up on Manisha saying, "Bravo, don't you ever talk to me again." Responding to this, Manisha attempted to explain, "This is a game," but Jad ignored her, stating, no one else is putting in as much effort as she is.

Jiya told the contestants, "'Jitna dum hai laga lo, nahi hilungi main. Dum hai, hila ke dikha. (If you have the power, go ahead and try to move me. I won't move)". This led to a heated exchange of words between Bebika and Jiya.

Avinash, Falaq, and Jad gave their support to Jiya, Abhishek, Manisha, and Bebika for the task.

While Manisha prepared her next mixture for torture, Jad entered and forcefully pushed her, causing everything to spill on her. Jad then comments on Bebika, "She deserves someone to spit on her face". In response, Abhishek retaliates by applying another mixture to Jiya, causing her to scream in pain, but she refused to back down. Jiya and Abhishek argue and Jiya says, 'Jad, I love You'. Afterwhich, Jiya and Bebika start fighting.

Jad tells Bebika. "I would hang some people from their fucking..."

Bebika gets angry and tells Jad, "You are still supporting him, you are supporting that man who pulled down his pants.

Bebika was hearing a saying about Jad: "Iski beti h uske future ke liye worried hu acha h maa ke sath hai". (Jad's daughter's future worries me, good she is with her mother).

Jad then comes towards Bebika, looks at her and spits on the ground.

Jiya again screams in pain and said, "It feels like acid."

Bebika gets angry and said, "You made fun of my morality, you are supporting that man who did such demeaning things. you are fake! Abhishek calms Bebika down and stops her from involving Jad.

Bebika dragging Jad's daughter has irked netizens

After winning the task Jiya becomes the captain again. Bebika breaks down in tears because of Jad's cheap gestures.

Bebika about Jad: “iski beti h uske future ke liye worried hu acha h maa ke sath hai”



WTH is Bebika doing, dragging Jad's innocent daughter? Bebika u don't even know Jad personally, he treats his daughter like a Queen!#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 #JiyaShankarpic.twitter.com/96frT8JYXS — ? (@rantologistx) July 6, 2023

After the chat, they again have a heated confrontation, Bebika staunchly stands her ground and refuses to prepare a meal for Abhishek and Jad. Jiya, the captain of the house, tries to reason with her, but Bebika remains defiant, disregarding Jiya's authority. As tensions escalate, Abhishek attempts to persuade Bebika, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling their duties without bias based on personal equations. Bebika retaliates, accusing them of displaying poor behaviour, prompting Abhishek to call out the unfairness and wrongness of her decision.

Amidst the clash, Bebika firmly ordered Abhishek to leave the kitchen, declaring, "Kitchen mein negativity nahi"(No negativity in the kitchen). In a sharp retort, Abhishek responds, "Tum hi toh negativity ho".