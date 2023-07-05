Bigg Boss OTT 2 created headlines when one of the housemates Avinash Sachdeva gave a kissing task to Akansha Puri and Jad Hadid and they locked lips for nearly 30 seconds. Their lip lock was not well received by the viewers as well as a host of the show Salman Khan, the actor slammed Jad for kissing on OTT.

During the weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman reprimanded the inmates as well as apologised to the viewers stating that this is a family show and for the last two years families are watching the show and if the "kissing incident" has hurt the people's sentiments he will ensure that nothing of this sort is done again.

Akansha was evicted last week for having the lowest votes among all. Ever since the actor has been out of the house, she is giving interviews and explaining her stance as to why she kissed, she also shared her stance that by kissing Jad she didn't do anything wrong and she would kiss Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus or Avinash as well if it was required.

Speaking about her passionate kiss that turned controversial Akansha told E Times, "I never knew kiss ka itna kissa ban jaayega... (it will be such a big issue) it was just a task for me of 30 seconds and I did it for my team. Jad ke jagah Cyrus sir, Abhishek, Avinash or even Pooja ma'am bhi hote (Had it been Abhishek, Avinash or Pooja ma'am) I would have done. I was nominated. I was given a chance to perform a task and I did it. It was not something which is practically not possible. I've done 4 series on OTT where I've performed such scenes and there's nothing new for me. I don't think it was a big issue as an artist. I was given a task and I performed it. I did not take my lover into a corner and shared a passionate kiss with him. I did not indulge in lovemaking, it was a task given to me and I performed it. I don't regret it at all."

Akanska says Bigg Boss OTT 2 is double standards

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Akanksha expressed her surprise at the negative perception surrounding the kiss. "I definitely didn't think it would be perceived so negatively. When Salman Sir mentioned it on Weekend Ka Vaar, that's when I realised (it was viewed negatively)," she said.

"I'm not sorry at all. I won a task, I did what I had to do, and it was simply a task for me," she said, pointing out that the kiss had been featured in teasers, trailers, and reels, implying that if it was truly objectionable, it would not have been highlighted in such a manner.

Akanksha said, "30 second. Agar ye sach mein itni badi problem thi to Bigg Boss humein mic pe bahut si cheezein bolte they ki Hindi mein baat mat karo, mic theek se pahniye to ye bhi bol dete ki 'task hai yahi pe rok dijiye'. To aisa to kuch nahi bola unhone. (Bigg Boss keeps reminding us to speak in Hindi and wear the mic properly. if this was such a big deal then Bigg Boss should have stopped the task. He didn't say anything like that),

"After coming out of the show, I saw they turned the kiss into a teaser. It was even promoted as the thumbnail of the episode. The kiss was described as 'hottest kiss ever' in promos. I can't understand these double standards," she added.

Akanksha Puri said, "Salman sir did not even speak to me during the Weekend Ka Vaar. I felt sidelined absolutely and it was hurting."

Akanksha was the fourth contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2, streaming on the JioCinema app. Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Pooja Bhatt are the remaining housemates in the BB House.