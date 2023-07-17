Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday with actor husband Vicky Kaushal and her family at the Maldives. The actor dropped pictures from her dreamy birthday vacation. After the birthday celebrations, on Monday morning, Katrina announced the release date of her upcoming film, 'Merry Christmas'.

Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas gets a release date

Along with the intense poster, Katrina Kaif also unveiled the release date of the film and announced that Merry Christmas will hit the cinema halls on 15th December 2023.

The poster gives us a retro vibe, along with Katrina, the poster also features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Apart from Vijay and Katrina, the Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. This will surely add an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will be seen in exciting cameos.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and wrote, "Both Vicky and Katrina releasing the most awaited films in December."

Films to look forward to in the month of December

Come December, cinephiles are in for a visual treat as right from December 1 to the last week of the month, fans are set to witness blockbuster films on-screen.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

With Katrina and Vijay announcing the release date of their films, here's looking at other highly anticipated Bollywood movies to watch out for.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has been pushed from August 11, 2023, to December 1.

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur

From power couple to power performers: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to entertain moviegoers with their performances in the same month, merely a fortnight apart.

Vicky's Sam Bahadur will be clashing with Ranbir's Animal.

Sam Bahadur's first teaser featuring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw was dropped a few months ago.

For the unversed, Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw.

Taking to Instagram. Sharing the teaser, Vicky wrote, "365 days to go... SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023."

SRK's Dunki

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, apart from Vicky, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, among others.

The year 2023 is for Shah Rukh Khan as after shattering box-office records with Pathaan in January, the actor will be seen in Jawan in September and will end the year with Dunki.

SRK, Tapasse Pannu starrer Dunki is scheduled to be released on 22 December 2023. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.