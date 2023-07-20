Few hours to go for the grand launch of the teaser of Project K. The makers are about to create history as this is the first film that will unveil a glimpse of Project K on the stage of San Diego Comic-Con, the cast along with the filmmakers are elated to be part of this and to celebrate this momentous occasion. Ahead of the big launch, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Prabhas along with director Nag Ashwin, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt & Rana Daggubati attended a dazzling get-together.

Who wore what!

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan showed up in a classic black jacket and white shirt while Prabhas looked dashing as ever in a blue jacket. The get-together even witnessed a star-studded guest list of actors, filmmakers and movie buffs from both Indian as well as the international circuit who gathered to celebrate Project K.

Vyjayanthi Movies took to social media to share pictures from this star-studded night but also mentioned how they missed having Amitabh Bachchan there, they wrote, "The forces meet @ikamalhaasan, #Prabhas. Wish you were with us today at San Diego, @SrBachchan sir." Can't wait to see the magnificent frame of all our stalwarts ❤️ #ProjectK.

Fans in huge numbers gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars in San Diego.

Kamal Haasan took a moment to show his heartfelt appreciation to his ardent fans who eagerly awaited a glimpse of their beloved actor. As he stepped into San Diego, the air was filled with excitement as fans showered him with flowers and heartfelt cheers.

Project K producer C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies accompanied Kamal Haasan, standing alongside him as he expressed his gratitude and love for his dedicated fanbase.

The makers have unveiled the first look of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone from Project K

The makers are all set to unveil the title of the film along with the teaser at a panel discussion that will be held at the H Hall in the early hours of 21st July.

The SDCC, renowned as the ultimate celebration of all things geek, is one of the most anticipated events every year, and this year's revelation promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. With Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Nag Ashwin attending the event this year, excitement and anticipation have reached a fever pitch.